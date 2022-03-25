‘We will end our lives...’ Disha Salian’s parents claim harassment by Narayan Rane and his son Nitish

Parents of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-talent manager Disha Salian have written to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking action against Union Minister Narayan Rane and his son Nitish Rane for alleged harassment, reportedly.

Days before lat actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, his ex-talent manager Disha Salian had died of suicide. Her parents have made claims of harassment against Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitish Rane and alleged politicisation of their daughter's death.

In a five-page letter written to Ram Nath Kovind, the President of India, by Disha Salian’s parents, they have demanded legal action against the Union Minister and his son. They have also sought a public apology from a few electronic media channels including Republic TV and News Nation for maligning Disha’s image.

In the letter to President Ram Nath Kovid, Disha Salian’s parents wrote: “We request you to issue directions to authorities to take appropriate steps so justice can be done, otherwise we will end our lives."

Disha Salian’s mother, Vasanti Salian, had registered a case against the father-son duo for allegedly spreading false information about Disha’s death. The case was registered under sections 500 and 509 of the IPC, and section 67 of the Information Technology Act. The union minister and his MLA son were granted bail by a sessions court last week in Dindoshi.

The plaint was filed by Disha’s mother against the father-son duo for their comments regarding Disha’s death at a press conference, their controversial statements as well as claims of some incidents that took place before her death. Disha’s mother, in the plaint, said that these had maligned their deceased daughter’s image.

Furthermore, Disha Salian’s mother had also previously intervened in the pleas filed by Narayan Rane and his son Nitish Rane. She told the court through her written submissions that the father-son duo had made irresponsible statements regarding her daughter’s death and also took undue advantage of her daughter’s death. The mother had further requested the court to not give them any relief.