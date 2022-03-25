Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘We will end our lives...’ Disha Salian’s parents claim harassment by Narayan Rane and his son Nitish

    Parents of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-talent manager Disha Salian have written to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking action against Union Minister Narayan Rane and his son Nitish Rane for alleged harassment, reportedly.

    We will end our lives Disha Salian parents claim harassment by Narayan Rane and his son Nitish drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 25, 2022, 12:07 PM IST

    Days before lat actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, his ex-talent manager Disha Salian had died of suicide. Her parents have made claims of harassment against Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitish Rane and alleged politicisation of their daughter's death.

    In a five-page letter written to Ram Nath Kovind, the President of India, by Disha Salian’s parents, they have demanded legal action against the Union Minister and his son. They have also sought a public apology from a few electronic media channels including Republic TV and News Nation for maligning Disha’s image.

    In the letter to President Ram Nath Kovid, Disha Salian’s parents wrote: “We request you to issue directions to authorities to take appropriate steps so justice can be done, otherwise we will end our lives."

    ALSO READ: Disha Salian case: Latest in Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager's death

    Disha Salian’s mother, Vasanti Salian, had registered a case against the father-son duo for allegedly spreading false information about Disha’s death. The case was registered under sections 500 and 509 of the IPC, and section 67 of the Information Technology Act. The union minister and his MLA son were granted bail by a sessions court last week in Dindoshi.

    ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai, Disha Salian's viral photo: Netizens accuse actress for being silent on her untimely demise

    The plaint was filed by Disha’s mother against the father-son duo for their comments regarding Disha’s death at a press conference, their controversial statements as well as claims of some incidents that took place before her death. Disha’s mother, in the plaint, said that these had maligned their deceased daughter’s image.

    Furthermore, Disha Salian’s mother had also previously intervened in the pleas filed by Narayan Rane and his son Nitish Rane. She told the court through her written submissions that the father-son duo had made irresponsible statements regarding her daughter’s death and also took undue advantage of her daughter’s death. The mother had further requested the court to not give them any relief.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2022, 12:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RRR flop or hit? Here's what SS Rajamouli's film box office opening and trade analysts have to say RBA

    RRR flop or hit? Here's what SS Rajamouli's film box office opening and trade analysts have to say

    RRR Twitter Review Netizens give 5/5 to SS Rajamoauli for Ram Charan Jr NTR starrer drb

    RRR Twitter Review: Netizens give 5/5 to SS Rajamouli for Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer

    Silambarasan aka Simbu's car runs over 70-year-old homeless man; watch this disturbing video RBA

    Silambarasan aka Simbu's car runs over 70-year-old homeless man; watch this disturbing video

    Grammys 2022: BTS member J-hope tests positive for COVID-19; ARMY wishes speedy recovery RBA

    Grammys 2022: BTS member J-hope tests positive for COVID-19; ARMY wishes speedy recovery

    The Kashmir Files Vivek Agnihotri Anupam Kher film crosses Rs 200Cr mark RBA

    The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher's film crosses Rs 200 cr mark

    Recent Stories

    Yogi Adityanath 2.0: Potential ministers of new cabinet; OBCs, Dalits likely to be represented - ADT

    Yogi Adityanath 2.0: Potential ministers of new cabinet; OBCs, Dalits likely to be represented

    RRR flop or hit? Here's what SS Rajamouli's film box office opening and trade analysts have to say RBA

    RRR flop or hit? Here's what SS Rajamouli's film box office opening and trade analysts have to say

    Yogi Adityanath 2 point 0 From Big B to Anupam Kher here s who could attend swearing in ceremony gcw

    Yogi Adityanath 2.0: From Big B to Anupam Kher; here's who could attend swearing-in ceremony

    23000 Indian students appeal to Chinese FM Wang Yi medical courses

    23,000 Indian students appeal to Chinese FM Wang Yi to 'take them back to China'

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans launch team anthem Aava De-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans launch team anthem 'Aava De'

    Recent Videos

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar YCB

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar

    Video Icon
    Truth will come out: Sister after NIA registers case in Bajrang Dal activist Harsha's killing - ycb

    'Truth will come out': Sister after NIA registers case in Bajrang Dal activist Harsha's killing

    Video Icon
    Karnataka tests robot as teacher in government school classroom gcw

    Karnataka tests robot as teacher in government school classroom

    Video Icon
    Minor tied to tree, disrobed, face and private part blackened by village head for using vulgar language - ycb

    Minor tied to tree, disrobed, face and private part blackened by village head for using vulgar language

    Video Icon
    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon