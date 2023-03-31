BJP's Rajyavardhan Rathore attacks Congress over 2012 proposal to build new Parliament for 3 times the cost

On Thursday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a jibe at the construction of the new parliament building and called it a "waste of money". The Congress leader claimed the new parliament building is nothing but a "personal vanity project" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Friday (March 31) launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led UPA government for opposing the new Parliament building. In a tweet, Rajyavardhan Singh said that the proposal for the new Parliament House was made during the UPA regime and preparations were made to spend about Rs 3000 crore.

On the other hand, the new Parliament House is now being built for Rs 971 crores, this is the reason for the trepidation of the opponents including the Congress.

"The proposal for a new parliament was accepted in 2012 during Sonia ji's remote controlled UPA Govt. Then there was discussion that Rs 3000 crore would be distributed in the name of this project. Commissioning was common during decades of Congress rule, so who knows in this too...? Is this the hesitation of the Congress today?" Rathore said.

"In 2014, an honest government came under the leadership of Modi ji and the estimated cost of the new parliament building came down to just Rs 971 crore. Today, the country is considering the new Parliament and Central Vista as a symbol of people's aspiration, then the Congress has gone berserk and is proving that it is pained by every pride and every happiness of the countrymen," he further added.

Comparing the Prime Minister with every "dictator", the Congress leader said PM Modi wants to leave behind his architectural legacy through the new parliament building.

In a tweet, following PM Modi's surprise visit to the new parliament building earlier in the day said, "The first of the personal vanity projects. Every dictator wants to leave behind his architectural legacy. Colossal waste of money."