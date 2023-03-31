Excise policy scam case: Delhi court rejects Manish Sisodia's bail plea; check details

Last week, special judge MK Nagpal reserved the order on bail after the counsel representing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted brief written submissions and judgements concerned, as directed by the court on the last date of the hearing.

In a recent development, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday (March 31) dismissed bail plea filed by former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in a case related to alleged irregularities in the now-repealed liquor excise policy.

Last week, special judge MK Nagpal reserved the order on bail after the counsel representing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted brief written submissions and judgements concerned, as directed by the court on the last date of the hearing.

Also read: Punjab: Unidentified assailants attack Sikh priest in Tarn Taran; chops off his leg

In his bail plea, Manish Sisodia had earlier stated that no fruitful purpose will be served to keep him in the custody since all the recoveries related to the case has already been made. Pointing out that other accused in the case have already been granted bail, he added that he joined the investigation as and when called for by the CBI.

"If he is granted bail this will scuttle and compromise our investigation as the influence and interference are writ large," advocate DP Singh, representative of the CBI, had said opposing Sisodia's plea. The probe agency also claimed that Sisodia said he destroyed phones as he wanted to upgrade them but nothing of that kind happened.

Also read: Congress leader Navjot Sidhu likely to be released from Patiala jail on April 1; check details

The former Delhi deputy CM was arrested by CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the of the excise policy.