Congress leader Navjot Sidhu likely to be released from Patiala jail on April 1; check details

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to be released from the Patiala jail on April 1, said his counsel HPS Varma on Friday (March 31). The 59-year-old was serving a one-year sentence in a 1988 road rage case.

On May 20 last year, Sidhu, the former Punjab Congress chief, was jailed following his surrender before a court in Patiala after he was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court.

The top court had in its order said any sympathy in imposing an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law.

A 65-year-old man, named Gurnam Singh, had died in the incident.

Varma said as per the Punjab Prison rules, a convict with good behaviour is entitled for general remission. "He is most likely to be released on Saturday from the Patiala jail," said Varma.

On December 27, 1988, Navjot Sidhu and his friend Rupinder Singh Sandhu got into a parking space-related quarrel with 65-year-old Gurnam Singh in Patiala.

They were accused of beating the elderly man, and as a result, he died. While Sidhu and his friend were acquitted by a lower court in September 1999, the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seven years later, found them guilty of culpable homicide that did not amount to murder.