Asianet Newsable

    BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Congress over allegations in Hindenburg report against SEBI chief

    In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Chandrasekhar described the report as an "obvious partnership" between Hindenburg and Congress, with the aim of discrediting India's financial system and creating chaos in the country's rapidly growing economy.

    BJPs Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Congress over allegations in Hindenburg report against SEBI chief AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 11, 2024, 2:56 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 11, 2024, 2:56 PM IST

    BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday (August 11) sharply criticized the opposition Congress following the release of a new report by Hindenburg Research that leveled allegations against Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband. Chandrasekhar accused Congress of collaborating with the American short-seller to destabilise India's financial system.

    In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Chandrasekhar described the report as an "obvious partnership" between Hindenburg and Congress, with the aim of discrediting India's financial system and creating chaos in the country's rapidly growing economy. He claimed the report was a "classic Congress-style innuendo" filled with "lies glued together with a few grains of truth."

    Adani Group rejects Hindenburg allegations, calls them 'malicious, mischievous, and manipulative'

    Chandrasekhar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's efforts over the past decade to rebuild India's financial sector, contrasting it with what he described as the "crony lending" and "corruption" that plagued the system under the previous Congress-led UPA government.

    He highlighted the transformation of India's banking and financial markets, asserting that they now stand strong and continue to grow despite global financial challenges.

    The BJP leader also challenged Congress to a debate on the state of India's financial sector, urging the public to compare the current system's vibrancy and equity with the alleged corruption and mismanagement during the Congress regime.

    Bangladesh unrest: Former PM Sheikh Hasina alleges US plot to oust her for refusing Island handover

