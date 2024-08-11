According to various reports, Hasina revealed that she resigned from her position to avoid violence and said, "I resigned so that I did not have to see the procession of dead bodies."

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh has allegedly accused the United States of attempting to oust her from power due to her refusal to cede control of Saint Martin Island, a move she claims would have allowed the United States to exert influence over the Bay of Bengal. Hasina has urged the people of Bangladesh not to be misled by radicals.

According to various reports, Hasina revealed that she resigned from her position to avoid violence and said, "I resigned so that I did not have to see the procession of dead bodies."

She accused external forces of attempting to come to power through violent means and noted that she could have stayed in office if she had surrendered control of Saint Martin Island, thus allowing the US to dominate the region.

The report also indicated that Hasina expressed deep regret over the violence against her party members, including incidents of harassment, vandalism, and arson. Despite these challenges, she remained committed to Bangladesh, honoring her family's sacrifices and pledging to return once the situation stabilizes.

Addressing the ongoing student protests and the quota movement, Hasina clarified that she never labelled students as Razakars (a derogatory term referring to collaborators during Bangladesh's liberation war). She believed that her words were deliberately distorted to incite unrest and urged students to consider the full context of her statements, accusing conspirators of manipulating them to destabilize the nation.

In a separate report by CNN-News18, intelligence sources alleged that the US and UK played significant roles in the crisis leading to Hasina's resignation. The report suggests that various individuals and groups orchestrated a social media campaign against her, spreading false narratives to undermine her government.

Hasina has also reportedly criticized the US for allegedly aiming to establish a military base in Bangladesh and creating a Christian state similar to East Timor. It is reportedly said that the US fabricated concerns about election fairness and imposed sanctions on Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) over human rights abuses as part of a broader geopolitical strategy.

The report further suggests that this regional instability is part of a larger plan to involve India in conflicts with neighboring countries, including Myanmar, Bangladesh, the Maldives, and China, with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) also playing a significant role in this complex situation.

