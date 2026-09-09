Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary felicitated 168 toppers from the 2026 board exams with cash awards up to Rs 2 lakh and laptops. He called them the symbol of Bihar's bright future and announced the ceremony would be held earlier from next year.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday felicitated 168 meritorious students who secured positions in the topper lists of the 2026 Intermediate and Matriculation annual examinations at a ceremony held at the 'Nek Samvad' auditorium of Lok Sevak Awas in Patna. The students were presented medals, certificates and cash awards for their academic achievements.

Students securing the first position were awarded Rs 2 lakh, while those securing the second and third positions received Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. Intermediate students securing the fourth and fifth positions received Rs 30,000 each, while Matriculation students securing fourth to tenth positions received Rs 20,000 each. All 168 students were also provided Rs 51,000 for purchasing laptops.

CM addresses meritorious students

Addressing the students, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said the meritorious students were a symbol of Bihar's bright future and would make an important contribution to the development of the state. The Chief Minister announced that from next year, the topper felicitation ceremony would be organised within one month of the declaration of examination results instead of being held in November or December. Choudhary said that students who achieve excellence should be recognised and encouraged immediately after the declaration of results so that their achievement receives timely recognition.

Reviving Bihar's educational legacy

He also highlighted Bihar's ancient educational legacy and said efforts were being made to re-establish the state as a major centre of knowledge and education. Referring to Bihar's educational heritage, the Chief Minister said Nalanda University had been re-established in 2024 and steps were also being taken towards the re-establishment of Vikramshila University, including allocation of land for the project.

Choudhary said facilities such as coaching, live classes and live tutoring had been arranged in 700 Saraswati Vidya Niketan model schools to provide students with additional academic support.

From job seekers to job creators

He also urged young people to move beyond being job seekers and become job creators. The Chief Minister said land had already been made available for around 1,000 industries in the state and that industrial development would create new opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship for Bihar's youth.

Finding a permanent solution to floods

Speaking about the flood situation in the state, Choudhary said Bihar was facing floods despite receiving around 38 per cent less rainfall. He said Bihar had to confront the challenge of floods almost every year and that efforts should therefore go beyond relief and rescue operations towards finding a permanent solution to the problem. The Chief Minister emphasised the need for long-term measures to improve and streamline the water cycle and natural water-flow system in the state.

A call to inspire others

Choudhary also urged the award-winning students to become ambassadors of Bihar's educational progress and inspire other students to work towards academic excellence. He encouraged the students to contribute to the state's development and motivate other youngsters to achieve similar success.

Following the felicitation ceremony, the Chief Minister interacted with the students and their parents over lunch and enquired about the students' future plans and other activities.

Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari, senior officials, students and their parents were also present at the event.

The felicitation programme was organised by the Bihar government and the Education Department to recognise outstanding performance in the 2026 Intermediate and Matriculation examinations and encourage students to pursue higher education. (ANI)