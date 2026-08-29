BJP president Nitin Nabin has expressed displeasure and sought an explanation from three Delhi MPs—Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogendra Chandolia, and Kamaljeet Sehrawat—for visiting the residence of 1984 anti-Sikh riots convict Sajjan Kumar.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin has expressed displeasure against three of its Delhi MPs over their visit to former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar's residence to offer condolences.

According to sources, the BJP sought an explanation from all three Delhi MPs, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogendra Chandolia and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, for this act. According to party sources, Nabin expressed strong displeasure over the visit and told the MPs that they should not have gone.

The party leadership has taken cognisance of the matter, terming it a politically sensitive issue. The visit comes at a politically crucial time, months ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Punjab BJP Condemns Visit

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon condemned the reported visit of three BJP MPs, saying the gesture was painful and an insult to families who lost loved ones in the massacre.

"The news of three BJP MPs privately visiting the house of 1984 Sikh massacre accused Sajjan Kumar to express condolences is painful and unfortunate.BJP Punjab has nothing to do with this visit, and we strongly condemn it. Sajjan Kumar is the same person whom the court had sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of innocent Sikhs. Showing sympathy for such a person is an insult to the thousands of families who lost their loved ones. BJP National President Shri @NitinNabin Ji himself has expressed displeasure over this visit and reprimanded the three MPs, which shows how serious the party is about the sentiments of the victims of 1984," Dhillon said in a post on X.

Dhillon thanked Nabin for taking a tough stand against the visit, asserting that sympathy should be reserved for the victims and their families. "I thank Nitin Nabin Ji for his tough stand. Our party's record is clear - when Congress kept protecting the accused for 35 years, it was Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji's government that formed the SIT and opened the path to justice. BJP Punjab has always stood with the victim families of 1984 and will continue to stand with them. Sympathy should only be for the victims and their families, who are still suffering the trauma of that horror, not for the guilty," the post read.

Political Storm Erupts

It must be noted that the visit has triggered a political storm. Senior BJP leader and noted advocate HS Phoolka, who represented the 1984 riot victims and joined the BJP in April this year, strongly condemned the visit. Phoolka called for a boycott of the three MPs and posted his displeasure on X. He said that the visit of the three MPs to mass murderer Sajjan Kumar's residence to offer condolences on his death. This is when the BJP has always supported our quest for justice against the culprits. Strongly condemn visit of 3 MP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Yogender Chandolia to mass murderer Sajjan Kumar’s residence to offer condolences on his death. This when #BJP has always supported our quest for justice against this culprits and supported us in… — H S Phoolka (@hsphoolka) August 28, 2026

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also attacked the BJP and asked whether the BJP would suspend the MPs for "backstabbing Sikhs".

Sajjan Kumar

Sajjan Kumar, 80, died on August 20 in New Delhi while serving two concurrent life sentences in Tihar Jail for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that followed the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. (ANI)