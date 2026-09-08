CPI MP P Sandosh alleged an 'unholy nexus' between political leaders and officials behind the Satya Niketan building collapse that killed seven, demanding a probe into how the dilapidated structure was allowed to operate as a hostel.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Sandosh on Tuesday alleged an “unholy nexus” between political party leaders and officials behind the Satya Niketan building collapse and demanded a high-level probe into the incident that claimed seven lives.

Speaking to ANI, Sandosh said the collapse was “shocking” and questioned how the dilapidated structure was allowed to operate as a hostel despite its condition. “The Satya Niketan building collapse was really shocking. I was there with my comrades. The real reason for this catastrophe is corruption and the unholy nexus between certain political party leaders and so-called officers,” Sandosh said.

He questioned why the authorities had allowed the building to function as a hostel despite its alleged unsafe condition. “So why were the owners permitted to run that building as a hostel? It was a dilapidated structure, and no sensible man can allow them to run,” the CPI MP said.

CPI MP Demands High-Level Probe

Sandosh demanded that a high-level inquiry committee be constituted to investigate the circumstances that led to the collapse. “I demand a high-level probe and a committee to be set up because this should be the last of these kinds of incidents,” he said.

Legal Scrutiny and Safety Recommendations

The remarks come amid heightened scrutiny of building safety and enforcement mechanisms following the September 6 collapse in South Delhi's Satya Niketan. A Supreme Court-appointed amicus curiae has urged the top court to expand its ongoing inspection exercise to paying guest accommodations, private hostels and similar student housing establishments across Delhi.

Senior advocate and amicus curiae Ajit Kumar Sinha, in his report, noted that Satya Niketan had witnessed another building collapse in April 2022, in which two people were killed and four injured. He raised concerns over the effectiveness of existing mechanisms for identifying dangerous structures and enforcing building bye-laws.

The report also flagged construction-related work in or around the basement and reports of waterlogging there before the latest collapse. It recommended a time-bound safety audit of PGs, private hostels and similar student accommodation around colleges and universities. The proposed inspections include verification of sanctioned building plans, actual construction and number of floors, basement alterations, land use, structural and fire safety, access and exit points, and dangerous or ruinous conditions.

Police FIR and Govt Response

Delhi Police have also registered an FIR in connection with the collapse, alleging that additional floors were constructed on the old structure despite concerns over its load-bearing capacity.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited AIIMS to meet those injured in the incident and said the government would provide the best possible medical treatment and financial assistance to the victims' families. (ANI)