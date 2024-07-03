BIZARRE! Tamil Nadu woman makes 'Mutton Keema cake'; netizens aren't happy (WATCH)

The internet, needless to mention, was severely displeased as she shared the recipe of ‘Mutton Keema Cake’ in a video that has gone viral with over 3 million views so far. Vidhu Singh, who describes herself as a “cake artist” and a “passionate baker” in her Instagram bio, demonstrated the recipe of ‘Mutton Keema Cake’.

A woman from Tamil Nadu’s Madurai found herself on the receiving end of the internet as she baked a cream cake with spicy mutton keema that she had cooked beforehand. She released the recipe for "Mutton Keema Cake" in a video that has gone viral and had over 3 million views, so it goes without saying that the internet was not happy.

In the now-viral video, Vidhu Singh, who describes herself as a "cake artist" and a "passionate baker" on Instagram, walks viewers through the "Mutton Keema Cake" recipe. She started by making a fiery keema stew, then sandwiched it between layers of sponge cake. Finally, she topped it off with cream and coriander and chilli leaves.

“I had made mutton kothu kari (keema gravy). Then, I made four layers of sponge and used only two since this was just a trial. I used the kothu kari as the icing between the layers as it's juice, instead of sugar syrup, will get absorbed by the sponge. I infused the flavour of mutton in the icing and sponge, and made this cake. I used kothu kari as the topping and added coriander and chilli flakes as garnish. It was also advised by my relatives that I preserve the bone for garnish. Please share your thoughts with us and place an order if you enjoy it. Next dish, shall we try with chicken,” she said.

You won't need to predict that Vidhu received a lot of flak for the combo she tried in the post's comments section, where viewers were just "disgusted."

“This is the worst combination. Do not reduce your value with this type of video,” a user said.

Another comment reads, “Rest in peace baking industry.” Another user also added, “This is unhealthy and will cause stomach upset.”

Latest Videos