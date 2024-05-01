Bizarre! Man marries mother-in-law after family discovers their secret affair in Bihar's Banka (WATCH)

Sikandar Yadav of Bihar marries his mother-in-law, Geeta Devi, following the revelation of their secret affair, much to the shock of their family and villagers. Rather than condemning the relationship, the village elders propose and oversee their marriage, showcasing an unexpected acceptance of their love story.

In a tale that seems straight out of a Bollywood movie, a 45-year-old man from Bihar, Sikandar Yadav, has made headlines by marrying his mother-in-law after a secret affair was exposed. The story unfolds in Moti village of Bihar, where Sikandar Yadav, a father of two, found himself living with his in-laws following the demise of his wife. Geeta Devi, his mother-in-law, became his companion in the household, caring for the children alongside her husband, Dileshwar Darve.

As days passed, an unexpected turn of events took place as Sikandar Yadav and Geeta Devi's relationship evolved beyond the conventional boundaries. Their secret romance was soon discovered by Dileshwar Darve, sending shockwaves through the household.



Upon learning of their affair, Dileshwar Darve took the matter to the village elders, seeking counsel from the Panchayat. Instead of condemning the relationship, an unconventional solution was proposed - a marriage between Sikandar Yadav and Geeta Devi.

In a simple and traditional ceremony conducted in the presence of the Panchayat and villagers, Sikandar Yadav tied the knot with his mother-in-law, Geeta Devi. The video of their marriage ceremony quickly went viral, sparking conversations across the region.



Sikandar Yadav openly confessed his love for Geeta Devi in front of the Panchayat and villagers, leading to a surprising acceptance of their union. Even Geeta Devi's husband, Dileshwar Darve, played a role in arranging the marriage, indicating an unusual display of understanding and acceptance.

The unprecedented love story of Sikandar Yadav and Geeta Devi has left many astonished, yet it stands as a testament to the unpredictable nature of human emotions.



