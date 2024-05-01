Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bizarre! Man marries mother-in-law after family discovers their secret affair in Bihar's Banka (WATCH)

    Sikandar Yadav of Bihar marries his mother-in-law, Geeta Devi, following the revelation of their secret affair, much to the shock of their family and villagers. Rather than condemning the relationship, the village elders propose and oversee their marriage, showcasing an unexpected acceptance of their love story.

    Bizarre! Man marries mother-in-law after family discovers their secret affair in Bihar's Banka (WATCH) vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 1, 2024, 10:20 AM IST

    In a tale that seems straight out of a Bollywood movie, a 45-year-old man from Bihar, Sikandar Yadav, has made headlines by marrying his mother-in-law after a secret affair was exposed. The story unfolds in Moti village of Bihar, where Sikandar Yadav, a father of two, found himself living with his in-laws following the demise of his wife. Geeta Devi, his mother-in-law, became his companion in the household, caring for the children alongside her husband, Dileshwar Darve.

    As days passed, an unexpected turn of events took place as Sikandar Yadav and Geeta Devi's relationship evolved beyond the conventional boundaries. Their secret romance was soon discovered by Dileshwar Darve, sending shockwaves through the household.

    Who was Amrita Pandey, Bhojpuri Actress commits suicide in Bihar? Read her last WhatsApp status

    Upon learning of their affair, Dileshwar Darve took the matter to the village elders, seeking counsel from the Panchayat. Instead of condemning the relationship, an unconventional solution was proposed - a marriage between Sikandar Yadav and Geeta Devi.

    In a simple and traditional ceremony conducted in the presence of the Panchayat and villagers, Sikandar Yadav tied the knot with his mother-in-law, Geeta Devi. The video of their marriage ceremony quickly went viral, sparking conversations across the region.

    IMD predicts five more days of sweltering heat across six states, including Karnataka

    Sikandar Yadav openly confessed his love for Geeta Devi in front of the Panchayat and villagers, leading to a surprising acceptance of their union. Even Geeta Devi's husband, Dileshwar Darve, played a role in arranging the marriage, indicating an unusual display of understanding and acceptance.

    The unprecedented love story of Sikandar Yadav and Geeta Devi has left many astonished, yet it stands as a testament to the unpredictable nature of human emotions. 
     

    Last Updated May 1, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Lightning destroys CCTV cameras in the strong room in Alappuzha rkn

    Kerala: Lightning destroys CCTV cameras in the strong room in Alappuzha

    Multiple schools in Delhi-NCR receive bomb threat; search under way gcw

    Multiple schools in Delhi-NCR receive bomb threat; search under way

    Kerala: IMD predicts high heatwave across the state today; orange alert in Palakkad rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts high heatwave across the state today; orange alert in Palakkad

    Delhi court acknowledges charges against Prabir Purkayastha, founder of NewsClick, for alleged terror funding vkp

    Delhi court acknowledges charges against Prabir Purkayastha, founder of NewsClick, for alleged terror funding

    Shiva can give tough fight to Ram Kharge's shocker on Congress' Chhattisgarh candidate Shivakumar (WATCH) snt

    'Shiva can give tough fight to Ram': Kharge's shocker on Congress' Chhattisgarh candidate Shivakumar (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Gold rate falls on May 1: Check 22 and 24 carat price city wise gcw

    Gold rate falls on May 1: Check 22 and 24 carat price city wise

    Shah Rukh Khan calls Virat Kohli 'son-in-law'; superstar also recalls Anushka Sharma and RCB player's dating days RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan calls Virat Kohli 'son-in-law'; star also recalls Anushka Sharma and RCB player's dating days

    IPL 2024: All MI players fined for slow over rate against LSG, Hardik Pandya slapped with Rs 24 lakh fine snt

    IPL 2024: All MI players fined for slow over rate against LSG, Hardik Pandya slapped with Rs 24 lakh fine

    SS Rajamouli drops title announcement video of upcoming animated series 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood' RKK

    SS Rajamouli drops title announcement video of upcoming animated series 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood'

    Godrej family splits 127-year-old group: Check out who gets what gcw

    Godrej family splits 127-year-old group: Check out who gets what

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon