    Who was Amrita Pandey, Bhojpuri Actress commits suicide in Bihar? Read her last WhatsApp status

    Amrita Pandey lived in Mumbai with her husband, but she recently visited her relatives for a wedding in Bhagalpur and chose to remain for a few days. She stayed up late on Saturday (April 27) and posted a cryptic note on her WhatsApp status. A few hours later, she was found dead in her room.

    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 9:56 AM IST

    Amrita Pandey, a Bhojpuri actress, was discovered dead in her flat in Bhagalpur, Bihar, on Saturday. She reportedly hung herself from her home's ceiling fan while wearing her saree. While no suicide note was discovered in her residence, an early inquiry indicated that she sent a cryptic statement on social media hours before her death.

    According to rumours, Amrita formerly lived in Mumbai with her husband, but she recently visited her relatives for a wedding in Bhagalpur and opted to remain for a few days. On Saturday, she remained up late and left a strange message on her WhatsApp status. A few hours later, she was discovered dead in her room. 

    According to the police report, Amrita's note on WhatsApp read, "Kyun do naov par sawaar thi uski zindagi, humne naov dubakar uska safar aasaan kar diya..."

    According to Amrita's close family and acquaintances, the actress has been suffering from depression and other mental health concerns for some time and is even seeking therapy for them. While a thorough investigation has been initiated, police assume despair was the reason for her death.

    City SP Shri Raj claimed that a high-profile inquiry into Amrita's death has been ordered, and a special team has been constituted under the command of SP Anand Kumar.

    Amrita's family and spouse have yet to make an official public statement. Amrita worked alongside Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav in the film Deewanapan.

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2024, 9:56 AM IST
