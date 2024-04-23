IMD predicts five more days of sweltering heat across six states, including Karnataka

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued warnings for six states, including Karnataka, due to heavy heat for the next five days. East Indian states like West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar are also bracing for intense heat. High temperatures and humidity levels are expected, with deviations of 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above average considered extreme.

As the scorching heat tightens its grip across India, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for six states, including Karnataka, predicting heavy heat for the next five days. Residents in East Indian states such as West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar, already accustomed to high temperatures, are bracing themselves for another wave of intense heat.

According to the IMD, Karnataka, West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand are expected to experience significant heat for the next five days. Additionally, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, West Bengal, and Bihar will face high humidity levels, further adding to the discomfort.



Defining extreme heat as temperatures surpassing 40 degrees Celsius in plains, 37 degrees in coastal areas, and 30 degrees Celsius in mountainous regions, the IMD indicates that deviations of 4.5 degrees above average are considered extreme. Furthermore, if the temperature rises by 6.4 degrees above average, it qualifies as extreme heat.

Earlier warnings from the Meteorological Department suggested that April through June would witness 10 to 20 hot days each month across India, emphasizing the need for preparedness and caution amidst the rising temperatures.