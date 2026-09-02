A biker in Himachal Pradesh refused to move for a car coming from the wrong side. Traffic police arrived and fined the car driver.

Some drivers behave as if the road belongs only to them. Many of us have encountered such people in daily life. Wrong-side driving, especially on single roads, is a common cause of frustration.

A similar incident recently took place in Himachal Pradesh. A car driver was coming from the wrong side on a single road. He expected a biker to move aside and give him way. However, the biker refused to budge.

Biker put his stand down and stayed in his lane, blocking the car

The biker, riding a Bullet, parked his bike with the stand down, staying firmly in his lane. The two remained face to face while traffic continued moving on the other side.

Soon, a Himachal Pradesh traffic police officer arrived and saw the situation. The car driver could not defend his mistake. The officer took a photo of the car and issued a challan.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, driving on the wrong side can result in a fine of up to Rs 5,000 for the first offence.

The biker, Varn Dev, shared the video on his Instagram handle @wheereeisdev. He captioned it sarcastically, saying, "Brother's good luck was on leave today."

The video got over 11 lakh views and 32,000 likes within 22 hours. Users in the comments called the incident satisfying. One user wrote, “Much respect to that policeman. We should appreciate officers who actually do their job well.”

Another said, "This moment was so satisfying." A third wrote, "Peace of mind restored." A fourth asked, “Why is it always PB and HR number plates?” The incident has sparked a debate on road discipline and wrong-side driving.