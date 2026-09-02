A viral video from Mumbai shows a traffic officer mistreating a cyclist, throwing his bike to clear the way for a VIP vehicle. The incident has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with users condemning the 'VIP culture' and demanding action against the officer involved.

It is obvious that India has a "VIP culture" problem. The "prioritisation of VIPs" has caused obstacles for normal people on nearly every route in the nation, including some of the most revered temples. Many people have been protesting about this on social media. By now, there are countless videos and examples on the internet that purport to depict "poor" or "non-important" individuals being abused for the same reason.

In the midst of this, yet another terrible video has surfaced, highlighting the maltreatment by officials that has grown commonplace in the nation and casting doubt on the practice of 'VIP treatment'.

Recently, a video of a traffic officer in Mumbai reportedly mistreating a bicycle in order to make room for a "VIP vehicle" appeared online. The video may have been taken on a car's dashcam. In order to make room for the "VIP," the officer was shown in the video shoving the rider and hurling his heavy bicycle onto the road.

Check Out Viral Video

“Punekars please help finding owner of this car. Car number is MH12YJ3333,” the post read.

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Social Media Reacts

The post immediately went viral, leaving many people furious. While several users tagged the authorities and demanded action against the cop and the VIP, others criticised the cop’s behaviour.

“Disgusting. The police's duty is to protect the weak, and here they are... pouncing on the weak. And what to say about the VIPs of our country, always in an emergency, as if they will make India a superpower today itself. Like MAGA, we need MASA: Make All-VIPs Small Again,” a user read.

“@MTPHereToHelp plz take action against this inhumane act of your official. @CPMumbaiPolice Sir you hold a session every Tuesday for commoners. Please take action against this official,” added another person.

"@PunePolice @MumbaiPolice @Dev_Fadnavis Who is this policeman who thinks he can act like a hooligan on the streets?” asked the next.