Three schoolgirls died and one is critical after a suspected snakebite at a residential Ashram school in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli. The snake entered a hostel room where 79 girls were sleeping. Two others are serious and 14 are under observation.

Three schoolgirls died following a suspected snakebite incident at a residential Ashram school in Japtalai village of Dhanora taluka in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district in the early hours of Monday. One student is in critical condition, two others are serious, while 14 girls have been kept under medical observation as a precaution.

The incident took place at an aided primary and secondary Ashram school run by the Kuparlingo Educational and Cultural Development Research Institute, Gadchiroli, an institution associated with former MP Marotrao Kowase. According to the officials, a snake entered a hostel room at around 2 am while nearly 79 girl students were sleeping on the floor. Several students were suspected to have been bitten during the incident.

The affected students were immediately taken to a health facility in Dhanora for treatment. Two girls died while undergoing treatment there, while another student was shifted to the District General Hospital in Gadchiroli. She later succumbed during treatment, taking the death toll to three.

Victims Identified, One Critical

The deceased students have been identified as Deepika Lakda, a Class 6th student, Sushmita Mandal, a Class 8th student, and Anu Koreti, a Class 2nd student.

Dr Manish Meshram, the cardiologist at the District General Hospital, Gadchiroli, said that Deepika Bitkusai Madavi, the Class 5th student, is in critical condition, while two other girls are in serious condition. "Deepika Bitkusai Madavi is in critical condition, while two other students are serious. They are undergoing medical treatment," Dr Meshram said. Meanwhile, 14 other girl students have been kept under medical observation at the district hospital as a precautionary measure. Several students were reportedly frightened following the incident, and doctors are closely monitoring their condition.

CM Seeks Report, Probe Initiated

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he had received preliminary information about the deaths and sought a detailed report on the incident. "I have received information about the death of the students due to snakebite. I have sought further details regarding the incident," Fadnavis said.

Following the incident, teams from the health and police departments initiated necessary action. Authorities are examining the circumstances in which the snake entered the hostel and the sequence of events leading to the students being bitten.

Safety Concerns Raised

The incident, which occurred a day after World Tribal Day, has also raised concerns over safety arrangements at residential Ashram schools, including hostel cleanliness, sleeping arrangements, snake-prevention measures and night-time safety protocols. The administration is expected to examine whether prescribed safety norms were being followed and whether there were any lapses on the part of the school management or officials concerned.

Police have initiated an inquiry, while further investigation is underway to establish the exact circumstances of the incident and determine responsibility if any negligence or safety lapses are found. (ANI)