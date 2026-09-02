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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Hot Days, Rain Nights Forecast For Several Districts
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Officials are saying Telangana is in for some strange weather. While people will have to deal with scorching heat and humidity during day, nights are expected to cool down rainfall in several areas
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Effect of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal
A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, along with the southwest monsoon, is bringing rain to the state. The Met department says the rain will be heavier at night and in the early morning. This system is currently over Bengal and Jharkhand and is expected to move towards Uttar Pradesh in the next 48 hours. This is creating perfect conditions for rain across Telangana.
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Scorching sun during the day.. rains at night
Telangana is currently experiencing a strange weather pattern. Mornings and afternoons are uncomfortably hot and humid. But come evening, the weather takes a turn with clouds gathering. This leads to thunderstorms and rain from night until early morning. The intense daytime heat is making the atmosphere unstable, causing these sudden showers.
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Rain impact likely to be high in these districts
The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecast rain for south, central, and west Telangana. Districts like Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Jagtial, Medak, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad could see moderate to heavy showers. The rain will also affect Narayanpet, Mahbubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, and Nagarkurnool. In fact, some rain has already been recorded in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, and Nalgonda, among other districts.
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Heavy rain in Hyderabad after midnight
Hyderabad is also seeing hot and humid days, but the nights are a different story. After midnight last night, many parts of the city saw heavy rain, causing some waterlogging on the roads. The rain stopped by early morning, but more showers are expected on Wednesday night. These night rains are a welcome break for Hyderabadis from the sweltering daytime heat.
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