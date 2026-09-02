1 4 Image Credit : Gemini AI

Effect of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal

A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, along with the southwest monsoon, is bringing rain to the state. The Met department says the rain will be heavier at night and in the early morning. This system is currently over Bengal and Jharkhand and is expected to move towards Uttar Pradesh in the next 48 hours. This is creating perfect conditions for rain across Telangana.