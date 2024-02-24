Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bizarre! Bihar teacher takes students to temple to make them swear of not stealing Rs 35 from purse

    A teacher in Asmanichak village, Bihar, sparked outrage by allegedly taking students to a temple to swear over missing Rs 35 from her purse. Despite defending her actions, the incident led to a drop in school attendance, prompting the education department to transfer her and appoint a replacement.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 24, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

    A peculiar incident has been reported at Asmanichak village in Banka district, Bihar, a teacher sparked controversy by allegedly taking her students to a temple to swear before the deities over missing Rs 35 from her purse. The incident occurred on Thursday and has since caused uproar among parents and villagers.

    According to reports, the teacher, identified as Neetu Kumari, discovered the absence of Rs 35 from her purse upon reaching the school to teach. Suspecting that one of her students might have taken the money, she proceeded to check the pockets of 105 children present in the school. However, her efforts proved futile as the money was not found.

    Surprisingly, Neetu Kumari then gathered all the children and escorted them to a nearby Durga temple situated within the school premises. There, she purportedly made each child take an oath before the deities, presumably in an attempt to uncover the truth about the missing money.

    Following the ordeal, only 87 out of the 161 enrolled students showed up at school on Friday, indicating a significant drop in attendance. Upon returning home, the students recounted the incident to their parents, triggering a wave of agitation. Infuriated parents descended upon the school premises, demanding action against the teacher responsible for the controversial ordeal.

    Neetu Kumari defended her actions, stating that she merely sought clarification from the students regarding her missing money. She claimed that the students voluntarily rushed to the temple to swear before the deities, absolving herself of any coercion. In response to the controversy, the education department has transferred the accused teacher and said that another teacher will be placed in her position.     

