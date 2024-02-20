Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bizarre! Woman in Bihar's Muzaffarpur files FIR against husband after being denied sex for two years

    The victim who has lodged an FIR against her husband for not having physical relations has also claimed of being threatened by her in-laws to prevent her from ending her marriage.  In accordance with sections 341, 323, 498A, 379, 504, 506, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, the police have filed a formal complaint.

    Bizarre Woman in Bihar Muzaffarpur files FIR against husband after being denied sex for two years gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 20, 2024, 3:54 PM IST

    A bizarre instance from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, has surfaced where a woman has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against her spouse for not engaging in physical contact. The police have started investigating the matter. The victim hails from a village in Lalganj police station area of ​​Vaishali district.

    According to the victim's police station report, "I was married on May 31, 2021. I went to my in-laws' residence after getting married. It took my spouse two years after we were married before we had any sexual encounters. Next, I informed my in-laws. But they offered me no assistance. I was mistreated and attacked when I challenged my husband, and when I made the decision to return to my parents' house, they threatened to murder me."

    According to the police, a complaint has been filed since, after counseling, the situation was unchanged. The police went on to say that every account and assertion has been looked into and confirmed. In accordance with sections 341, 323, 498A, 379, 504, 506, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, the police have filed a formal complaint.

    In an attempt to dissolve the marriage and return to her parents' home in the Vaishali area, the victim allegedly sought to get assistance. She does, however, assert that she is being threatened with terrible things if she tries to leave her husband's home.

    The victim said that she did all in her power to find a peaceful settlement, but nothing worked out, and she was allegedly subjected to abuse and violence that went beyond what she could tolerate. The victim ultimately made the decision to call the police in an attempt to get out of the painful scenario she claims to have been in since she got married in 2021.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2024, 3:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandigarh mayoral poll: SC orders recounting 8 invalidated votes to be considered valid gcw

    Chandigarh mayoral poll: SC orders recounting, 8 ballots to be considered valid

    Kerala: Guruvayur temple festival to kick-off with Kodiyettam on Wednesday February 21 2024 anr

    Kerala: Guruvayur temple festival to kick-off with Kodiyettam on Wednesday

    Maharashtra Assembly passes Maratha Reservation Bill for reservation in Education and Jobs AJR

    Maharashtra Assembly passes Maratha Reservation Bill for reservation in education and jobs

    No more bombs, kidnappings': PM Modi expresses confidence in 'Viksit Jammu and Kashmir'; check details AJR

    'No more bombs, kidnappings': PM Modi expresses confidence in 'Viksit Jammu and Kashmir'; check details

    Close shave for 2 IndiGo planes in November revealed: How TCAS averted mid-air collision in Delhi skies snt

    Close shave for 2 IndiGo planes in November revealed: How TCAS averted mid-air collision in Delhi skies

    Recent Stories

    cricket Happy Birthday Rashid Khan: Top 10 quotes by the Afghanistan spinner osf

    Happy Birthday Rashid Khan: Top 10 quotes by the Afghanistan spinner

    'Operation Valentine' trailer: Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar turn Air force pilot for film based on true events NIR

    'Operation Valentine' trailer: Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar turn Air force pilot for film based on true events

    Kerala: Govt to cover medical expenses for individuals injured in wild animal attacks in Wayanad RKN

    Kerala: Govt to cover medical expenses for individuals injured in wild animal attacks in Wayanad

    Chandigarh mayoral poll: SC orders recounting 8 invalidated votes to be considered valid gcw

    Chandigarh mayoral poll: SC orders recounting, 8 ballots to be considered valid

    Deepika Padukone pregnant? Are Ranveer-DP expecting their first baby? RBA

    Deepika Padukone pregnant? Are Ranveer-DP expecting their first baby?

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon