Bizarre! Woman in Bihar's Muzaffarpur files FIR against husband after being denied sex for two years

A bizarre instance from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, has surfaced where a woman has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against her spouse for not engaging in physical contact. The police have started investigating the matter. The victim hails from a village in Lalganj police station area of ​​Vaishali district.

According to the victim's police station report, "I was married on May 31, 2021. I went to my in-laws' residence after getting married. It took my spouse two years after we were married before we had any sexual encounters. Next, I informed my in-laws. But they offered me no assistance. I was mistreated and attacked when I challenged my husband, and when I made the decision to return to my parents' house, they threatened to murder me."

According to the police, a complaint has been filed since, after counseling, the situation was unchanged. The police went on to say that every account and assertion has been looked into and confirmed. In accordance with sections 341, 323, 498A, 379, 504, 506, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, the police have filed a formal complaint.

In an attempt to dissolve the marriage and return to her parents' home in the Vaishali area, the victim allegedly sought to get assistance. She does, however, assert that she is being threatened with terrible things if she tries to leave her husband's home.

The victim said that she did all in her power to find a peaceful settlement, but nothing worked out, and she was allegedly subjected to abuse and violence that went beyond what she could tolerate. The victim ultimately made the decision to call the police in an attempt to get out of the painful scenario she claims to have been in since she got married in 2021.