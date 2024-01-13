Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Biting cold grips Delhi: Season's coldest morning recorded at 3.6 degrees, red alert issued

    The grip of the cold wave continued as last night's minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 3.9 degrees Celsius. The biting cold persisted, leading to further discomfort in the Delhi-NCR region.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 13, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

    Delhi on Saturday (January 13) shivered through the coldest night of this winter, for the second consecutive day, with the temperature plummeting to 3.6 degrees Celsius—marking a stark deviation of 3.8 degrees from the season's normal minimum. The Meteorological Department has raised a red alert, cautioning residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) about the harsh cold and dense fog conditions prevailing in the area.

    The grip of the cold wave continued as last night's minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 3.9 degrees Celsius. The biting cold persisted, leading to further discomfort in the Delhi-NCR region.

    The IMD reported visibility as low as 200 meters in Delhi, and visual evidence displayed a thick blanket of fog enveloping various parts of the national capital during the morning hours.

    The adverse weather conditions have disrupted transportation, causing delays in eighteen Delhi-bound trains by 1-6 hours. Flight operations at the Delhi airport were also affected, experiencing delays due to low visibility amidst the lingering fog.

    The IMD's red alert extends to Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, signaling severe cold and foggy conditions, while a yellow alert has been issued for Rajasthan. The national capital is under a yellow alert for the next three days, as the cold wave is anticipated to persist.

    The IMD's comprehensive weather report details dense to very dense fog in isolated areas of Punjab and East Uttar Pradesh. Dense fog is also reported in pockets of Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Gangetic West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh. Moderate fog has been observed in isolated pockets over Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh.

