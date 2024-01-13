Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal summoned for fourth time in Delhi liquor policy case

    Despite having faced questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April concerning the liquor policy case, Kejriwal has not been officially charged by the agency.

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal summoned for fourth time in Delhi liquor policy case AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 13, 2024, 9:40 AM IST

    In the latest development surrounding the Delhi liquor policy case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (January 13) faced his fourth summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), scheduled for January 18. This comes after a series of refusals and accusations against the legality of the ED's actions.

    CM Kejriwal, also the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), opted out of the ED's questioning on January 3, alleging that the summons were not only illegal but designed with the sole intention of his arrest. This follows his previous refusals to appear on November 2 and December 21.

    Kerala HC grants bail to 7 SFI activists who waved black flags at Governor in Thiruvananthapuram

    Despite having faced questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April concerning the liquor policy case, Kejriwal has not been officially charged by the agency.

    Speculation has been rife since the initial summons by the ED, with a lingering anticipation of Kejriwal's potential arrest after each questioning session. With three key AAP leaders - Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Satyendra Jain - already in custody, the party has been preparing for various scenarios, expressing the desire for Kejriwal to continue his role as Chief Minister even from jail.

    The liquor policy case involves allegations from the CBI, suggesting the involvement of liquor companies in shaping an excise policy that promised them a 12% profit. A lobby referred to as the "South Group" purportedly paid kickbacks, with a portion allegedly funneled to public servants. The ED has further accused money laundering in connection with these kickbacks.

    Amul celebrates Atal Setu's opening in Mumbai in style; quirky post goes viral

    Adding political dimensions to the case, the BJP contends that the funds generated from this alleged scam were utilized by the AAP to finance an extensive campaign in Gujarat. This campaign yielded a notable 12.91% vote share for the AAP, solidifying its presence as a national party.

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2024, 9:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: CCB Police raid race course booking counter, seize Rs 3 crore 47 lakh over alleged GST evasion vkp

    Bengaluru: CCB Police raid race course booking counter, seize Rs 3 crore 47 lakh over alleged GST evasion

    Karnataka: NIA files chargesheet against 8 suspected militants over foiled terror plot in Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka: NIA files chargesheet against 8 suspected militants over foiled terror plot in Bengaluru

    Devotee PM Modi destined to fulfill Ayodhya's grand Ram Mandir dream, reflects Advani in upcoming article snt

    'Devotee' PM Modi destined to fulfill Ayodhya's grand Ram Mandir dream, reflects Advani in upcoming article

    Amul celebrates Atal Setu opening in Mumbai in style quirky post goes viral gcw

    Amul celebrates Atal Setu's opening in Mumbai in style; quirky post goes viral

    IAF solves mystery of AN-32 that went missing over Bay of Bengal 8 years ago

    IAF solves mystery of AN-32 that went missing over Bay of Bengal 8 years ago

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: CCB Police raid race course booking counter, seize Rs 3 crore 47 lakh over alleged GST evasion vkp

    Bengaluru: CCB Police raid race course booking counter, seize Rs 3 crore 47 lakh over alleged GST evasion

    Karnataka: NIA files chargesheet against 8 suspected militants over foiled terror plot in Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka: NIA files chargesheet against 8 suspected militants over foiled terror plot in Bengaluru

    Lohri 2024: 6 Bollywood songs to enjoy on this festival RKK EAI

    Lohri 2024: 6 Bollywood songs to enjoy on this festival

    Happy Lohri 2024 wishes, quotes, Facebook/WhatsApp messages, status to share with your loved ones RBA

    Happy Lohri 2024 wishes, quotes, Facebook/WhatsApp messages, status to share with your loved ones

    Numerology Prediction for January 13 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for January 13, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon