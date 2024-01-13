Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Three sadhus from Uttar Pradesh attacked while travelling to Gangasagar Mela in West Bengal (WATCH)

    Details revealed that the sadhus had approached three teenage girls for directions, causing the girls to scream and run away. This prompted locals to apprehend and manhandle the sadhus, with a video from the scene capturing the mob vandalizing a police vehicle.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 13, 2024, 10:07 AM IST

    In a disturbing incident during their journey to the Gangasagar Mela in West Bengal, three sadhus from Uttar Pradesh faced a violent assault by a mob in Bengal's Purulia district. Suspected to be kidnappers by locals, the sadhus, a man and his two sons, were subjected to aggression after inquiring about directions for the Makar Sankranti festival.

    The sadhus had hired a vehicle to reach Gangasagar and, while seeking directions, aroused suspicion among locals, leading to an agitated crowd accusing them of kidnapping. The situation escalated as the mob assaulted the sadhus, with the incident occurring on Thursday evening.

    Amid the escalating situation, local police intervened, rescuing the sadhus and transporting them to the Kasipur Police Station. Purulia Police Superintendent Abhijit Banerjee confirmed that a case was registered, and investigations were underway. Raids were initiated to apprehend those involved in the assault.

    Police clarified that the sadhus had merely lost their way and had stopped to confirm the route with two girls. The girls, startled, fled, leading locals to assume harassment, escalating the situation.

    Arrangements were made for the sadhus' transportation to the Gangasagar Mela. Meanwhile, the West Bengal BJP condemned the incident, criticizing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's alleged silence and demanding accountability for the atrocity in a post shared on social media. The party reposted a video of the incident shared by BJP leader Amit Malviya.

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2024, 10:07 AM IST
