Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary launched a massive health campaign to screen 6 crore residents and create digital health records. The "Medicine at Your Doorstep" initiative also aims to strengthen the state's healthcare delivery system.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday launched the "Testing and Treatment - Medicine at Your Doorstep" campaign aimed at screening around six crore residents of the state and creating digital health records for every citizen, The campaign, which will run from September 2 to November 30, was launched at the Energy Auditorium in Rajvanshi Nagar, Patna.

Awareness chariots were flagged off for all 38 districts as part of the campaign, the Chief Minister's Office said.

The Chief Minister directed District Magistrates to closely monitor the special campaign and ensure that its objectives are achieved. "Timely screening makes disease detection and better treatment possible; healthy families are the foundation of a prosperous Bihar," Choudhary said.

Healthcare Infrastructure Boost

The CMO said that 45 types of surgeries have now begun at district hospitals, resulting in a decline in referrals from district hospitals to other facilities. The number of surgeries performed at district hospitals has also increased significantly. The number of surgeries performed in June, which stood at 2,428, has increased to more than 8,000 this month.

The Chief Minister also announced that "Mission Kayakalp" will be launched to improve and strengthen health institutions across the state. The campaign is aimed at taking health screening and treatment services closer to people and strengthening the state's healthcare delivery system, the CMO said.

Development Projects in East Champaran

Earlier on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said work to restart the closed sugar mill in Motihari will begin soon, while announcing several development projects for East Champaran district. He announced this while inaugurating the Bapudham Mahotsav in Motihari, where he also laid the foundation stone or inaugurated 145 development schemes worth Rs 285 crore for the district.

A medical college will be constructed at Bariyarpur, while construction of a planetarium in Motihari will commence soon. The Kendriya Vidyalaya, which was earlier proposed for Piprakothi, will now be constructed at Bariyarpur following public demand, the CMO said. (ANI)