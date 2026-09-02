Telangana CM Revanth Reddy met Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to push for faster development of Adilabad and Mamunuru airports. Naidu assured that tenders for Mamunuru airport would be invited within two weeks and finalised by December.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday urged the Centre to expedite the development works at Adilabad and Mamunuru airports in the state, during a meeting with Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu in Delhi, an official statement said. Revanth Reddy met Naidu at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, the Civil Aviation Ministry's office in Delhi, and discussed various issues related to the state's aviation infrastructure and tourism sector.

Mamunuru Airport Development

The Chief Minister informed the Union Minister that the Telangana government had completed the required land acquisition for the Mamunuru Airport and handed over the land for the project. Naidu informed Revanth Reddy that tenders for the Mamunuru Airport would be invited within two weeks and finalised by December. He also said the foundation stone for the airport works would be laid in December.

Adilabad Airport Upgrade

During the meeting, Revanth Reddy requested the Centre to establish passenger and cargo terminals as well as Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities at Adilabad Airport. He also urged the Union Minister to convene a joint meeting of the Defence and Civil Aviation ministries to finalise the runway-related issues at Adilabad Airport.

Push for State Tourism

The Chief Minister also sought steps to promote heli-tourism in Telangana, saying it would create further opportunities for the development of the state's tourism sector. Officials of the Civil Aviation Ministry informed Revanth Reddy that a report on the proposed seaplane landing facility at Hussain Sagar would be submitted to the state government within two weeks.

MPs Suresh Shetkar and M Anil Kumar Yadav, State Government Advisor (Protocol) Harkara Venugopal, Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, CM's Secretary Manik Raj and other officials attended the meeting. (ANI)