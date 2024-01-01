Bihar: Pond 'stolen' overnight, hut constructed by land mafia

Bihar has reported yet another unusual style of robbery after the reports of an entire bridge and stretches of road being stolen. In Darbhanga district of Bihar, a pond was stolen overnight and a hut was constructed on the area where the water body once stood.

The land mafia reportedly took the government pond in Darbhanga. They supposedly built a cottage on the body of water by filling it with sand. After seeing trucks and other machinery moving around the area overnight, the locals called the police. The pond was used for fish farming and watering the plants.

Visuals from the spot show a levelled area, with a crudely constructed hut. There are no signs of pond ever having existed on the spot. "The local people said the filling took place in the last 10-15 days," DSP Kumar stated. He said, "The majority of the work was done at night. No information regarding the owner of this land is available to us."

The Darbhanga Police are now investigating this unusual ‘theft’.

Bihar has made news for some of the most odd stealing crimes that mankind have committed, even if they are unimaginable. This includes the partial theft of a whole diesel engine from a Begusarai railway yard in November 2022. The police said that the robbers had excavated a tunnel to the yard and had begun taking parts. They had gradually removed the complete engine that was being repaired.

Earlier that year, an entire 60-foot bridge was stolen in Rohtas district. A government officer was among the eight people who were taken into custody, and 247 kg of iron channels were found on the accused. The bridge vanished in three days after the robbers disassembled it using gas cutters and JCBs.