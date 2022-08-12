Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'ED, CBI can set up offices at my residence if...': Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav

    Adding that he was not scared of the CBI and ED even during the first tenure as deputy CM, Yadav said that he has matured as a politician since his first stint as deputy CM in 2015-17.
     

    Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav says Enforcement Directorate CBI can set up offices at my residence gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    Bihar, First Published Aug 12, 2022, 9:23 AM IST

    Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav took a swipe at the federal government, one day after taking the oath of office as the deputy chief minister of Bihar. He invited the Income Tax Department, the Enforcement Directorate, and the Central Bureau of Investigation to establish offices inside his Patna home and conduct whatever investigations they choose. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader claimed that he had no need to fear the investigative agency and they could operate from his house if it brought 'shanti'.

    Commenting on the investigation agencies, Yadav remarked, "If even this does not bring shanti, I cannot assist it." Yadav stated that he was prepared to fight alongside the Centre for the interests of the people of Bihar while speaking to media at the home of Rabri Devi, his mother and the former chief minister of Bihar.

    Also Read | Prashant Kishor: Nitish is the main actor, Tejashwi will have a big say in coalition

    Yadav claimed he has grown as a politician since his first term as deputy CM in 2015–17, adding that he wasn't afraid of the CBI and ED even at that time. The younger son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav added, "Since then, I have grown. I served as leader of the opposition and managed the party campaign in the most recent assembly elections while my father was unable."

    Between 2015 to 2017, Tejashwi Yadav served as Bihar's deputy chief minister.

    Also Read | Nitish Kumar's sly dig at PM Modi: Will those who came to power in 2014 win in 2024?

    In an unexpected turn of events, Nitish Kumar, the leader of the Janata Dal (United), broke his alliance with the BJP and formed a new coalition with the RJD to create a government in Bihar. In a ceremony on Wednesday, Kumar and Yadav took their oaths as Deputy CM and Chief Minister of Bihar, respectively. Nitish Kumar remarked that PM Narendra Modi should be concerned about the "2024 General Elections" in his first remarks following his oath of office as Bihar's chief executive.

    So far, the CBI has filed cases against Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, and others in connection with alleged favours the RJD chief gave to a company as the country's railway minister.

    Also Read | Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 8th time, Tejashwi Yadav as Deputy CM

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2022, 9:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Migrant labourer shit dead by terrorists in Kashmir Bandipora gcw

    Migrant labourer shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir’s Bandipora

    Vistadome coaches now tag on to Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express

    Vistadome coaches now tag on to Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express

    Boat tragedy in UP's Banda, divers deployed in Yamuna river

    Boat tragedy in Yamuna; 3 dead, several missing in UP's Banda

    even a dog wont eat this UP constable cries on road protesting poor quality food gcw

    'Even a dog won’t eat': UP constable cries on road protesting poor quality food

    Final result of Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021 (OTA) is out; check here

    Final result of Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021 (OTA) is out; check here

    Recent Stories

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian suffered brain damage after heart attack; still on life support RBA

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian suffered brain damage after heart attack; still on life support

    Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal wedding update: From quirky sangeet ceremony to three wedding receptions and more RBA

    Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal wedding update: From quirky sangeet ceremony to three wedding receptions and more

    Migrant labourer shit dead by terrorists in Kashmir Bandipora gcw

    Migrant labourer shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir’s Bandipora

    3 Rafale fighters of French Air and Space Force make strategic stopover in IAF base

    3 Rafale fighters of French Air and Space Force make strategic stopover in IAF base

    Nick Jonas looks so small in front of Priyanka Chopra says Indian Matchmaking Sima Taparia RBA

    'Nick Jonas looks so small in front of Priyanka Chopra’, says Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia

    Recent Videos

    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    Video Icon
    Watch Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    Video Icon