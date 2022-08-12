'ED, CBI can set up offices at my residence if...': Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav

Adding that he was not scared of the CBI and ED even during the first tenure as deputy CM, Yadav said that he has matured as a politician since his first stint as deputy CM in 2015-17.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav took a swipe at the federal government, one day after taking the oath of office as the deputy chief minister of Bihar. He invited the Income Tax Department, the Enforcement Directorate, and the Central Bureau of Investigation to establish offices inside his Patna home and conduct whatever investigations they choose. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader claimed that he had no need to fear the investigative agency and they could operate from his house if it brought 'shanti'.

Commenting on the investigation agencies, Yadav remarked, "If even this does not bring shanti, I cannot assist it." Yadav stated that he was prepared to fight alongside the Centre for the interests of the people of Bihar while speaking to media at the home of Rabri Devi, his mother and the former chief minister of Bihar.

Also Read | Prashant Kishor: Nitish is the main actor, Tejashwi will have a big say in coalition

Yadav claimed he has grown as a politician since his first term as deputy CM in 2015–17, adding that he wasn't afraid of the CBI and ED even at that time. The younger son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav added, "Since then, I have grown. I served as leader of the opposition and managed the party campaign in the most recent assembly elections while my father was unable."

Between 2015 to 2017, Tejashwi Yadav served as Bihar's deputy chief minister.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar's sly dig at PM Modi: Will those who came to power in 2014 win in 2024?

In an unexpected turn of events, Nitish Kumar, the leader of the Janata Dal (United), broke his alliance with the BJP and formed a new coalition with the RJD to create a government in Bihar. In a ceremony on Wednesday, Kumar and Yadav took their oaths as Deputy CM and Chief Minister of Bihar, respectively. Nitish Kumar remarked that PM Narendra Modi should be concerned about the "2024 General Elections" in his first remarks following his oath of office as Bihar's chief executive.

So far, the CBI has filed cases against Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, and others in connection with alleged favours the RJD chief gave to a company as the country's railway minister.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 8th time, Tejashwi Yadav as Deputy CM