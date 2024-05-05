'Book kit, print Mbappe's name on it': Journalist claims PSG star's move to Real Madrid is done deal

Football journalist Abdellah Boulma provides an update on Kylian Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid, suggesting that the deal is nearly finalized. With Boulma's statement urging fans to "book his jersey," the anticipation builds for Mbappe's potential move to the Spanish giants.

The Latest on Kylian Mbappe:

Updates regarding Mbappe's potential move to Real Madrid have slowed recently due to Champions League semi-finals and Real Madrid's close pursuit of La Liga victory. However, Mbappe's interest in acquiring Sergio Ramos' property in La Moraleja has surfaced, valued at around €18 million. Negotiations, managed by Mbappe's mother and agent Fayza Lamari and Ramos' brother, Rene, have progressed pending confirmation of Mbappe's transfer to Madrid.

Transfer Confirmation:

While agreements have been made behind the scenes, neither Paris Saint-Germain nor Real Madrid has officially confirmed the transfer. Both clubs await the outcome of the Champions League season, with the potential for an official announcement should neither reach the final.

