Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Book kit, print Mbappe's name on it': Journalist claims PSG star's move to Real Madrid is done deal

    Football journalist Abdellah Boulma provides an update on Kylian Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid, suggesting that the deal is nearly finalized. With Boulma's statement urging fans to "book his jersey," the anticipation builds for Mbappe's potential move to the Spanish giants.

    Football 'Book kit, print Mbappe's name on it': Journalist claims PSG star's move to Real Madrid is done deal osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 5, 2024, 5:22 PM IST

    Journalist Abdellah Boulma delivers a solid update on Kylian Mbappe's anticipated transfer to Real Madrid, suggesting it's practically a done deal. Boulma's statement, "You can already book a kit & print his name on it," indicates the imminent nature of the transfer.

    The Latest on Kylian Mbappe:

    Updates regarding Mbappe's potential move to Real Madrid have slowed recently due to Champions League semi-finals and Real Madrid's close pursuit of La Liga victory. However, Mbappe's interest in acquiring Sergio Ramos' property in La Moraleja has surfaced, valued at around €18 million. Negotiations, managed by Mbappe's mother and agent Fayza Lamari and Ramos' brother, Rene, have progressed pending confirmation of Mbappe's transfer to Madrid.

    Transfer Confirmation:

    While agreements have been made behind the scenes, neither Paris Saint-Germain nor Real Madrid has officially confirmed the transfer. Both clubs await the outcome of the Champions League season, with the potential for an official announcement should neither reach the final.

    Also Read: Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti reveals 'most important' moment of their La Liga title win

    Last Updated May 5, 2024, 5:22 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: Sunil Gavaskar criticises Virat Kohli's response to criticism on strike-rate osf

    'Brutal': Fans go berserk after Sunil Gavaskar's scathing response to Virat Kohli on strike-rate talks

    Football Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti reveals 'most important' moment of their La Liga title win osf

    Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti reveals 'most important' moment of their La Liga title win

    cricket IPL 2024 playoff quest: 4 requirements for RCB's top 4 ambition osf

    IPL 2024 playoff quest: 4 requirements for RCB's top 4 ambition

    Expired kit brought for taking sample Wrestler Bajrang Punia after NADA's provisional suspension (WATCH) snt

    'Expired kit brought for taking sample': Wrestler Bajrang Punia after NADA's provisional suspension (WATCH)

    football Har baar jeetenge How Mumbai City FC players, fans celebrated after clinching ISL 2023-24 title (WATCH) snt

    'Har baar jeetenge': How Mumbai City FC players, fans celebrated after clinching ISL 2023-24 title (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Apple Watch to the rescue! Delhi woman thanks Tim Cook, team after gadget saves her life CEO responds gcw

    Apple Watch to the rescue! Delhi woman thanks Tim Cook, team after gadget saves her life; CEO responds

    Shahid Kapoor reveals he was CHEATED by these actresses RKK

    Shahid Kapoor reveals he was CHEATED by these actresses

    Muslim quota row Congress promised reservation for minorities in 2009 manifesto reveals professor dilip mandal watch snt

    Muslim quota row | Congress promised reservation for minorities in 2009 manifesto, reveals Prof Mandal (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Why does Rahul Gandhi wear white T-shirt always? Congress leader reveals in rapid fire (WATCH) gcw

    Why does Rahul Gandhi wear white T-shirt always? Congress leader reveals in rapid fire (WATCH)

    Heatwave in India: 6 things that can happen to a human body RKK

    Heatwave in India: 6 things that can happen to a human body

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon