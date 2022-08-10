Nitish Kumar's sly dig at PM Modi: Will those who came to power in 2014 win in 2024?

Nitish Kumar became Bihar CM again for eighth time. He ended his alliance with the BJP and joined hands with RJD's de-facto chief, Tejashwi Yadav. Here's what he said after oath taking ceremony.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took a sly dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the next Lok Sabha elections after taking the oath for the eighth time, remaining in office with a new coalition partner. After the swearing-in ceremony, Kumar said, "Those who came to power in 2014, will they be victorious in 2024? I would like all (opposition) to be united for 2024. I am not a contender for any such post (on PM post)."

While responding to questions about his plans for the 2024 General Elections, Nitish Kumar said he is 'not a contender for the PM post.' The JD(U) supremo also noted that he would like 'all (opposition) to be united for 2024.'

After taking oath as Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar reacted to the BJP's claim that they 'they made him the CM of Bihar five times,' and said that he never wanted the CM's post. "I never wanted to become the CM, BJP insisted that's why I took over," he said. He further said, "The party made the decision together (to leave BJP)...whether I will stay or not (till 2024)...they can say what they want, but I will not live in the year 2014."

Nitish Kumar, the leader of the Janata Dal-United (JDU), took the oath of office as chief minister of Bihar for a record eighth time on Wednesday. Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD's leader, also took the oath to serve as his deputy at a brief ceremony conducted at the Raj Bhawan. Tejashwi touched Nitish Kumar's feet shortly after taking the oath to ask for his blessing.

By leaving the BJP on Tuesday, Kumar deposed the party, then announced his resignation and declared he would form a new government with the backing of the "Mahagathbandhan".

