Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: KSEB initiates steps to solve power sector crisis in the state; Read

    A separate control room system was introduced to coordinate issues like overload in feeders, load adjustment in substations, and the gap between power demand and availability at different times at different locations.

    Kerala: KSEB initiates steps to solve power sector crisis in the state; Read rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published May 5, 2024, 2:45 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The KSEB has decided to coordinate the situation across the state to resolve the disruption in the power sector due to extreme heat and heat waves in the state. A separate control room system was introduced to coordinate issues like overload in feeders, load adjustment in substations, and the gap between power demand and availability at different times at different locations. The control room system is located at Vidya Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

    The control room works to keep the transmission distribution system of the power sector at a certain level during peak times. The room is staffed by officers from transmission, distribution, and load dispatch centers and can make necessary decisions in real-time situations. 

    The control room is capable of carrying out load management of electricity for various regions and evaluating the load each day. The system will continue until the current situation is brought under normal control.  

    Last Updated May 5, 2024, 2:45 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: IMD predicts high-temperature alert in various districts today rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts high-temperature alert in various districts today

    Kerala: Woman, house caretaker found dead in different locations in Kannur; probe begins rkn

    Kerala: Woman, house caretaker found dead in different locations in Kannur; probe begins

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-650 May 5 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-650 May 5 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: 26 cows die due to extreme heatstroke in Kozhikode rkn

    Kerala: 26 cows die due to extreme heatstroke in Kozhikode

    Kerala: Residents evacuated after high sea attack in Thiruvananthapuram; orange alert continues rkn

    Kerala: Residents evacuated after high sea attack in Thiruvananthapuram; orange alert continues

    Recent Stories

    Congress defends Pak terrorist Kasab Outrage over Wadettiwar's RSS-linked cop killed Karkare claim (WATCH) snt

    'Congress defends Pak terrorist Kasab': Outrage over Wadettiwar's RSS-linked cop killed Karkare claim (WATCH)

    What is the ideal duration of sitting, standing, sleeping in a day? RKK

    What is the ideal duration of sitting, standing, sleeping in a day?

    Kerala: IMD predicts high-temperature alert in various districts today rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts high-temperature alert in various districts today

    Heatwave in India: 7 hydration essentials to keep you cool gcw eai

    Heatwave in India: 7 hydration essentials to keep you cool

    Met Gala 2024: Will Alia Bhatt be the ONLY Indian to attend the event this year? RKK

    Met Gala 2024: Will Alia Bhatt be the ONLY Indian to attend this year?

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon