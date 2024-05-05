Kerala: KSEB initiates steps to solve power sector crisis in the state; Read

A separate control room system was introduced to coordinate issues like overload in feeders, load adjustment in substations, and the gap between power demand and availability at different times at different locations.

Thiruvananthapuram: The KSEB has decided to coordinate the situation across the state to resolve the disruption in the power sector due to extreme heat and heat waves in the state. A separate control room system was introduced to coordinate issues like overload in feeders, load adjustment in substations, and the gap between power demand and availability at different times at different locations. The control room system is located at Vidya Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

The control room works to keep the transmission distribution system of the power sector at a certain level during peak times. The room is staffed by officers from transmission, distribution, and load dispatch centers and can make necessary decisions in real-time situations.

The control room is capable of carrying out load management of electricity for various regions and evaluating the load each day. The system will continue until the current situation is brought under normal control.

