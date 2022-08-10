Prashant Kishor: Nitish is the main actor, Tejashwi will have a big say in coalition

Kumar ended his alliance with the BJP on Tuesday and revived the 2015 alliance with Lalu Yadav's RJD. With this, BJP now has no major ally in Bihar. Calling Nitish Kumar the catalyst for political instability in Bihar, Kishor said the new government will see a major political role for RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Election strategist Prashant Kishor responded to the political happenings in Bihar by expressing his confidence that the JD(U)-RJD government will provide the state's long-desired political stability after six different governments in nine years. Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the RJD and de facto leader of the state's main party, would play a significant political role in the new administration, according to Kishor, who blamed Nitish Kumar for causing the political unrest in Bihar.

"This era of political instability has been ongoing for the past 10 years, and this is in that direction. Nitish Kumar is the main actor, catalyst. As a citizen of Bihar, you can only expect that he stands firm on the formation he has now built," he added.

Yadav will have a significant role in the management of the new administration and the coalition, according to Kishor, who was briefly a member of the JD(U) until splitting with Nitish Kumar.

"Tejashwi Yadav is the head of the biggest party in Bihar, and he'll undoubtedly have a big say in how this new coalition is managed. The people will be able to see how he functions in this new government," Kishor added.

When asked if the JD(U)-RJD coalition will affect the federal elections in 2024, he responded, "The most recent political changes in Bihar, in my opinion, are unique to the state. I don't believe this is being done with the intention of forging a rival national opposition in the nation ".

By reviving the 2015 coalition with Lalu Yadav's RJD and ending his partnership with the BJP on Tuesday, Kumar left the BJP without a significant ally in Bihar. According to experts, the new dynamics will affect the BJP's prospects in 2024, at least in Bihar.

