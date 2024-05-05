Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Namrata Malla BOLD photos: Bhojpuri actress shows off her HOT cleavage, SEXY body and dance moves

    First Published May 5, 2024, 5:45 PM IST

    Namrata Malla often takes the internet by storm with her hot and sexy dance moves.

    article_image1

    Namrata Malla, the Bhojpuri actress who gets fans' love and drooling over her dance moves and sartorial choices of beach wear, has uploaded a new sexy reel of herself in a bold black and white striped bikini on Instagram, which has gone viral. 

    article_image2

    Namrata Malla looks hot and sexy in this black bikini as she gives a seductive and unique pose by sitting down in a way that flaunts her cleavage and toned abs.

    article_image3

    Namrata Malla looks hot and sexy in a blue floral-printed bikini. She gives a sizzling pose by standing in a way that flaunts her cleavage and sexy figure.

    article_image4

    The Bhojpuri star is known for hot dance moves and shows off her belly dance moves in videos on social media. 

    article_image5

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla looks sizzling and sensational in a black and white bikini. Her hot plunging neckline black and white striped halter neck bikini shows off her cleavage and toned stomach as she gives sultry expressions in the picture.

    article_image6

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla amplifies the heat and serves a dose of allure to fans in a blue floral print bikini, which flaunts her cleavage.

