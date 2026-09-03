Traders in Bhopal’s Kolar area held a protest, observing a complete shutdown against a sealing drive by the Municipal Corporation. Under the Kolar Vyapari Mahasangh, they took out a symbolic funeral procession for their businesses.

Traders in Bhopal’s Kolar area staged a protest against the Municipal Corporation’s sealing drive and observed a complete shutdown of shops and commercial establishments on Wednesday. The Municipal Corporation authorities had launched a major drive from August 31, targeting the commercial establishments operating illegally within residential areas in accordance with the court directions.

The traders, under the banner of the Kolar Vyapari Mahasangh, took out a symbolic funeral procession of their businesses from Mandakini Square to the D-Mart Square, raising slogans against the sealing action.

Livelihoods at Stake

Kolar Vyapari Mahasangh president Sunil Singh said that sealing a shop does not merely shut down a business but also affects the livelihood of an entire family. “Today, Kolar Traders’ Association has called a peaceful shutdown and we are against the sealing action. When a shop is sealed, it does not only close one business; the livelihood of an entire family comes to a halt. Their children’s tuition fees, education expenses and bank interest payments are affected,” Singh said.

He appealed to the authorities to immediately stop the sealing action and sought relief from the Supreme Court. “Our business has died because of this (sealing action). Since the business has died, we are carrying that dead business on our shoulders (referring to symbolic funeral procession). If the sealing action is not stopped, we will be forced to sit outside our establishments with our entire families and take our own lives. I appeal to the Supreme Court to take a decision on this matter as soon as possible and provide us with some relief,” he added.

Traders Seek Government Intervention

He further said that the government stands with the traders and has assured them of its support. Earlier, a group of traders met Madhya Pradesh Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, urging the state government to protect businesses from sealing action following the Supreme Court’s recent order on commercial establishments operating in residential areas. The traders had sought immediate policy intervention, including implementation of a mixed land-use policy or the long-pending Bhopal Master Plan. (ANI)