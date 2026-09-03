Former Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur accused the Sukhu govt of attempting to control state universities through a new bill. He alleged the move undermines university autonomy by controlling finances and recruitment, and said the BJP would explore legal options.

Thakur alleges govt undermining university autonomy

The Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly and former Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, on Wednesday accused the Sukhu government of attempting to bring state universities under its "effective control" through the recently passed amendment bill, alleging that the move would undermine university autonomy.

Speaking to reporters in Shimla, Thakur said the government was seeking to treat universities like government departments by taking greater control over their financial and recruitment mechanisms. "Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu wants to run the universities like departments of the government. He wants everything to remain under his control," Thakur alleged.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday passed the Himachal Pradesh State Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026 by voice vote despite opposition from BJP legislators. Thakur said universities were not funded solely through state government grants and also received grants from the University Grants Commission (UGC) and generated their own resources.

He questioned the provision under which the State Finance Secretary would chair the Finance Committee of universities, saying that financial irregularities could be investigated without compromising university autonomy. "If there is any mismanagement of funds, the government has every right to investigate it and create mechanisms to ensure transparency. But this does not mean that the autonomy of universities should be compromised," he said.

Thakur also questioned the proposal to route university recruitment through the Public Service Commission, pointing out that different universities have their own statutes and Acts. He said recruitment could be made more transparent through appropriate mechanisms without transferring the entire process outside the universities. "The manner in which this decision has been taken shows only one mindset to bring universities under effective government control and run them like departments," Thakur said.

He also referred to the role of the Governor and Vice-Chancellor appointments, alleging that the government had been attempting to reduce institutional autonomy. Thakur said the BJP would examine the possibility of approaching the High Court against the legislation after consulting university students, teachers and other stakeholders. "We will examine all aspects. We also want to know what university students and other stakeholders feel about this. After discussions with them, we will decide the next course of action," he said.

Criticism over paper leaks and recruitment

Thakur also criticised the state government over its handling of alleged paper leaks and recruitment irregularities, accusing the Chief Minister of repeatedly making political statements instead of providing specific information. He said the BJP had sought details about the number of examinations affected by paper leaks, action taken against accused persons and the status of cases registered in connection with the alleged irregularities.

"If they are talking about the paper leak, the Chief Minister should tell us how many papers were leaked and what action has been taken against those responsible," Thakur said. Referring to the State Selection Commission controversy, he said the government should also clarify what action had been taken against officials against whom the CBI had reportedly recommended further proceedings.

Thakur alleged that despite recommendations concerning four police officials, some officers had continued to receive promotions and important postings. He said the government should place all relevant facts before the Assembly instead of politicising the issue.

Concerns raised over rising state debt

Thakur also criticised the Sukhu government's borrowing, claiming that Himachal Pradesh's total debt had crossed Rs 1.18 lakh crore. He alleged that the state's debt burden had risen substantially under the present government and claimed that if the remaining tenure of the government continued, the debt could increase further.

Rejects claims of inadequate Central aid

Responding to the government's allegations regarding inadequate assistance from the Centre, Thakur said the Union government had been providing Himachal Pradesh financial assistance and rejected the state government's criticism as politically motivated.

Welcomes new CEO for Ram Temple Trust

On the appointment of retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as the new CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya, Thakur welcomed the decision and extended his best wishes to the trust. "The construction of Lord Ram's temple has involved a very long struggle and is a centre of faith and devotion for crores of people. I hope that the faith and reverence associated with the temple remain strong and the trust continues to work successfully," he said. (ANI)