Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Owner says cylinders intact, suspicion of IED explosion grows

A blast rocked Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Kundalahalli area during lunch hour, causing chaos as patrons and staff scrambled for safety. Authorities suspect terrorism and are investigating. The explosion, believed to be from an improvised explosive device, originated near the handwashing area. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya spoke to the owner and said it seemed a case of a clear bomb blast.

MP Tejaswi Surya took the news to Twitter and wrote, "Just spoke to Rameshwaram Café founder Sri Nagaraj about the blast in his restaurant. He informed me that the blast occurred because of a bag that was left by a customer and not any cylinder explosion. One of their employees is injured. It seems to be a clear case of a bomb blast. Bengaluru demands clear answers from CM @siddaramaiah"



The explosion reportedly originated near the handwashing area, leaving behind a scene of devastation. Commissioner Dayanand promptly arrived at the site to assess the situation as police officers combed through CCTV footage for clues. Initial assessments suggest the use of an improvised explosive device (IED) in the blast, though further analysis is underway. There is no official confirmation yet from the police.



According to sources, Sachin Lamani, Security of the cafe claimed the explosion seems to have originated from the tiffin box The spot where the handwashing area was located bore the brunt of the explosion, indicating the epicentre of the blast. A diner who was present during the incident said, "It was terrifying, and everyone rushed to safety as soon as possible."