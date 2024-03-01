Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: Mysterious explosion leaves 5 injured at Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru

    Bengaluru was rattled by a mysterious explosion at Rameswaram Cafe, leaving five seriously injured. The incident, at HAL police station, sparked police investigations. A concealed object in a bag detonated unexpectedly, causing chaos and damage. Police and firefighters swiftly responded, examining the area for clues and containing the blaze.

    Mysterious explosion leaves many injured at Indiranagar's Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 1:56 PM IST

    Bengaluru was shaken by a mysterious explosion that occurred at Rameswaram Cafe at Kundalahalli in Brookfield, leaving five people seriously injured. The incident, which unfolded at HAL police station, has sparked concerns and prompted police investigations. The injured are taken to the hospital for further treatment. 

    A mysterious object kept concealed in a bag, detonated unexpectedly, causing chaos and panic at the bustling cafe. The explosion not only inflicted serious injuries on five individuals but also resulted in significant damage to the cafe's premises. Reports state that an unknown man had brought a bag, in which an object exploded and caused significant damage to the cafe. 

    Police swiftly responded to the scene and are examining the area for clues and potential threats. Firefighters were also deployed to extinguish the ensuing blaze, working tirelessly to contain the fire and prevent further damage. 

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 2:39 PM IST
