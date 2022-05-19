Bengaluru rains: CM Bommai visits flood-hit areas, IMD issues yellow alert

According to the IMD, Bengaluru received 114.6 mm of rain, more than 100 mm in less than 12 hours, and more rain is expected. The Hubballi district also received light rain this morning.

Bengaluru has been experiencing heavy rains for the last two days; the city has been swept out by rainwater. The India Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for Thursday. The city is bracing for another day of rain and thundershowers, and the city's constant rainfall has caused flooding and power outages in many areas.

Nearly 3,000 houses were reportedly flooded, property worth lakhs of rupees were damaged, and commuters were inconvenienced due to long traffic jams.

Following the same, the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, with cabinet ministers and senior officials, visited the flood-hit areas in Bengaluru earlier on Thursday, as per media reports.

The weather department expects heavy rain in Bengaluru on Thursday, including at Kempegowda International Airport. Downpours are also anticipated in Karnataka. The highest and minimum temperatures are forecast to stay at 30°C and 21°C, respectively.

The IMD tweeted, "Isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely across Kerala-Mahe, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on 19th and over Tamilnadu on 18th."

The Karnataka state government declared holidays in the Shivamogga district, Dakshina Kannada, Mandya and Mysuru regions. As a result, students were sent back home came to attend school.

The districts of Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Gadag, Raichur, Bagalkote, Koppal, Davanagere, Ballari, and Shivamogga are likely to experience moderate rain and strong gusts.

