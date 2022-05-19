Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru rains: CM Bommai visits flood-hit areas, IMD issues yellow alert

    According to the IMD, Bengaluru received 114.6 mm of rain, more than 100 mm in less than 12 hours, and more rain is expected. The Hubballi district also received light rain this morning.
     

    Bengaluru rains: CM Bommai visits flood-hit areas, IMD issues yellow alert - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published May 19, 2022, 3:03 PM IST

    Bengaluru has been experiencing heavy rains for the last two days; the city has been swept out by rainwater. The India Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for Thursday. The city is bracing for another day of rain and thundershowers, and the city's constant rainfall has caused flooding and power outages in many areas.

    Nearly 3,000 houses were reportedly flooded, property worth lakhs of rupees were damaged, and commuters were inconvenienced due to long traffic jams.

    Following the same, the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, with cabinet ministers and senior officials, visited the flood-hit areas in Bengaluru earlier on Thursday, as per media reports. 

    According to the IMD, Bengaluru received 114.6 mm of rain, more than 100 mm in less than 12 hours, and more rain is expected. The Hubballi district also received light rain this morning.

    The weather department expects heavy rain in Bengaluru on Thursday, including at Kempegowda International Airport. Downpours are also anticipated in Karnataka. The highest and minimum temperatures are forecast to stay at 30°C and 21°C, respectively.

    The IMD tweeted, "Isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely across Kerala-Mahe, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on 19th and over Tamilnadu on 18th." 

    The Karnataka state government declared holidays in the Shivamogga district, Dakshina Kannada, Mandya and Mysuru regions. As a result, students were sent back home came to attend school. 

    The districts of Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Gadag, Raichur, Bagalkote, Koppal, Davanagere, Ballari, and Shivamogga are likely to experience moderate rain and strong gusts.

    Also Read: Over 200 passengers escape unhurt as Thai Airways flight lands with deflated tyre at Bengaluru airport

    Also Read: Bengaluru start-up owner offers job to matrimonial match sent by father; netizens react

    Also Read: Bengaluru start-up announces 'Right to Nap', allows 30-min break for employees every day

    Last Updated May 19, 2022, 3:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US is far from walk the talk on human rights, racism reveals CDPHR report snt

    US is far from walk the talk on human rights, racism reveals CDPHR report

    Navjot Singh Sidhu faces one year rigorous imprisonment in 1988 road rage case gcw

    Navjot Singh Sidhu faces one-year rigorous imprisonment in 1988 road rage case

    Kerala to witness heavy rainfall, Orange alert in 12 districts - adt

    Kerala to witness heavy rainfall, Orange alert in 12 districts

    Former Congress Punjab leader Sunil Jakhar likely to join BJP gcw

    Sunil Jakhar, former Congress Punjab leader, joins BJP

    Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik convicted in terror funding case gcw

    Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik convicted in terror funding case

    Recent Stories

    US is far from walk the talk on human rights, racism reveals CDPHR report snt

    US is far from walk the talk on human rights, racism reveals CDPHR report

    French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic served warning by Carlos Alcaraz-ayh

    French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic served warning by Carlos Alcaraz

    Navjot Singh Sidhu faces one year rigorous imprisonment in 1988 road rage case gcw

    Navjot Singh Sidhu faces one-year rigorous imprisonment in 1988 road rage case

    Pallavi Dey's boyfriend Sagnik Chakraborty's ex-wife Sukanya Manna reveals some details RBA

    Pallavi Dey's boyfriend Sagnik Chakraborty's ex-wife Sukanya Manna reveals some details

    Exclusive Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kiara Advani talks about working with Shankar Ram Charan drb

    Exclusive: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kiara Advani talks about working with Shankar, Ram Charan

    Recent Videos

    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon