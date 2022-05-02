Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru start-up owner offers job to matrimonial match sent by father; netizens react

    Udita was approached by her enraged father shortly after, and she uploaded a screenshot of their discussion with the comment, "What getting disowned from father looks like." The post has received over 12.4k likes and a slew of amusing replies.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 2, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

    Finding the ideal life mate for their children is nothing short of a quest for many parents. And, on some occasions, people seek the assistance of marriage websites in order to attain their aim. However, one father received an unusual surprise after forwarding a potential match to his daughter. It all started when Udita Pal, the owner of a Bengaluru-based Fintech business, received a mail from her father with full bio-data about a man. Udita, who was very committed in her profession, misinterpreted the letter and assumed her father had sent a portfolio of the man for an interview. She, too, went forward with it.

    The post has received over 12.4k likes and a slew of amusing replies. The terrible situation had everyone in stitches. Many, though, pointed out that it was a genuine blunder.

    Last Updated May 2, 2022, 12:33 PM IST
