Over 200 passengers escape unhurt as Thai Airways flight lands with deflated tyre at Bengaluru airport

    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 28, 2022, 10:14 AM IST

    A Thai Airways flight with over 200 passengers escaped unhurt on Tuesday night, after a flight from Bangkok landed with a deflated tyre at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The ground staff spotted the damage on one of the tyres on the right side and swiftly alerted the pilots.

    “It was a safe landing, but the deflated right side landing gear tyre was noticed later by the airport’s ground crew. All passengers were safely offloaded,” a Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) spokesperson said. Sources indicated that the pilot was not aware of the deflated tyre.

    The aircraft landed safely on the Bengaluru tarmac despite suffering a burst tyre, which had possibly occurred mid-air. However, the pilots were unaware of the situation. It was indeed a miraculous escape for the passengers and crew, who fortunately remained unaffected by the situation, sources added.

    The flight, TG 325, is a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft was towed to a secure location at the airport and a technical inspection was immediately carried out. After this incident, the scheduled departure of the flight from Bengaluru to Bangkok on Wednesday morning could not take place and flyers boarded the flight early on Thursday.

    Although many departing passengers were stranded without proper information for some time, BIAL said they were accommodated in a hotel.

    “All the departure passengers (131 economy class and five business class) were provided hotel accommodation and rebooked for the April 28 departure flight TG326 at 12.30 am,” the spokesperson said.

    A technical crew from Thai Airways arrived on Wednesday evening with a spare wheel and other assistance to fix the damages in the aircraft. Following maintenance work, the aircraft is expected to continue its flight from Bengaluru to Bangkok on Thursday as part of its regular route, sources added.

    The Boeing 787-800 aircraft has a capacity of about 260 passengers and crew. A BIAL spokesperson refused to comment saying this was an airline operational issue. The airline officials were not immediately available for comment.

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2022, 10:14 AM IST
