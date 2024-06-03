Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Caught on camera: Bengaluru biker smashes car windows with coconut shell (WATCH)

    A Bengaluru resident recounted a terrifying incident that took place on Sunday when a man on a electric scooter stopped his car on the road and hit the car's window and rear glass with a tender coconut shell, and smashed the mirror.

    Bengaluru Biker smashes car windows with coconut shell in broad day light, caught on camera (WATCH) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 3, 2024, 6:44 PM IST

    A Bengaluru resident on Sunday encountered a horrific experience when a man on an electric scooter stopped his car on the road and hit the car’s window and rear glass with a tender coconut shell, and smashed the mirror.  The incident was captured by the dashboard camera installed on the car.

    The man’s vehicle was allegedly damaged by the scooterist while he was driving on Vibgyor High School Road in the city on Sunday. Senior marketing executive Deepak Jain described his incident and released the attack footage in a series of postings on X, which left him frightened. “Today, I faced a terrifying and unprovoked attack. Even after ~9 hours, I’m still in shock. This seems to be a planned attack,” he wrote and shared the video of the incident.

    The dashcam video showed a grey Ola scooter bearing Karnataka registration number overtaking the car. Shortly after, the scooterist started to pursue Jain's vehicle while yelling, blaring, and insisting that he come to a stop. After that, he parked his car in front of Jain's.

    He then picked up a tender coconut shell from the roadside and smashed the right-side window of his car, forcing Jain to open it. He then broke the right outer rearview mirror. Based on Jain’s complaint, a case was registered at Varthur police station and efforts are being made to nab the motorist, a police official said.

    After Jain put up the video on social media, many shared with him similar incidents that happened to them a couple of months ago.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2024, 7:35 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Treated with utmost hospitality': Israel promotes Lakshadweep after Maldives bars Israeli nationals vkp

    'Treated with utmost hospitality': Israel promotes Lakshadweep, Goa, Kerala after Maldives bars its nationals

    'Respond by 7 pm': EC rejects Jairam Ramesh's request for extra time to detail charges against Amit Shah anr

    'Respond by 7 pm': EC rejects Jairam Ramesh's request for extra time to detail charges against Amit Shah

    Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR-98: First Prize is Rs 10 crore! Check prize structure, ticket cost, draw date anr

    Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR-98: First Prize is Rs 10 crore! Check prize structure, ticket cost, and more

    US restaurant to give FREE Methi Gota if PM Modi wins Lok Sabha Elections 2024 watch gcw

    US restaurant offers FREE Methi Gota if PM Modi secures hat-trick in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Citing heatwave concerns, ECI announces plan to conclude future Lok Sabha Election process by April snt

    Amidst heatwave, ECI shares biggest lesson from LS Elections 2024; says poll process should end before summer

    Recent Stories

    Goa to Kerala-7 beaches in India better than Maldives RBA

    Goa to Kerala-7 beaches in India better than Maldives

    T20 World Cup 2024: ICC reveals record prize purse of $11.25 million, winners guaranteed $2.45 million snt

    T20 World Cup 2024: ICC reveals record prize purse of $11.25 million, winners guaranteed $2.45 million

    Lerisha Maharaj SEXY Photos: 7 times SA spinner Keshav Maharaj's wife wowed in Indian ethnic wear osf

    Lerisha Maharaj SEXY Photos: 7 times SA spinner Keshav Maharaj's wife wowed in Indian ethnic wear

    CCB police arrest Telugu actress Hema for alleged drug involvement at Bengaluru rave party vkp

    CCB police arrest Telugu actress Hema for alleged drug involvement at Bengaluru rave party

    Sri Lanka floods: Dramatic drone footages show severe waterlogging, over 5,000 families marooned (WATCH) snt

    Sri Lanka floods: Dramatic drone footages show severe waterlogging, over 5,000 families marooned (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon