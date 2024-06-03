Caught on camera: Bengaluru biker smashes car windows with coconut shell (WATCH)

A Bengaluru resident recounted a terrifying incident that took place on Sunday when a man on a electric scooter stopped his car on the road and hit the car's window and rear glass with a tender coconut shell, and smashed the mirror.

A Bengaluru resident on Sunday encountered a horrific experience when a man on an electric scooter stopped his car on the road and hit the car’s window and rear glass with a tender coconut shell, and smashed the mirror. The incident was captured by the dashboard camera installed on the car.

The man’s vehicle was allegedly damaged by the scooterist while he was driving on Vibgyor High School Road in the city on Sunday. Senior marketing executive Deepak Jain described his incident and released the attack footage in a series of postings on X, which left him frightened. “Today, I faced a terrifying and unprovoked attack. Even after ~9 hours, I’m still in shock. This seems to be a planned attack,” he wrote and shared the video of the incident.

The dashcam video showed a grey Ola scooter bearing Karnataka registration number overtaking the car. Shortly after, the scooterist started to pursue Jain's vehicle while yelling, blaring, and insisting that he come to a stop. After that, he parked his car in front of Jain's.

He then picked up a tender coconut shell from the roadside and smashed the right-side window of his car, forcing Jain to open it. He then broke the right outer rearview mirror. Based on Jain’s complaint, a case was registered at Varthur police station and efforts are being made to nab the motorist, a police official said.

After Jain put up the video on social media, many shared with him similar incidents that happened to them a couple of months ago.

Latest Videos