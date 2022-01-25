  • Facebook
    Bengal Governor lashes out at Speaker and CM, says they don't reply to his queries

    Dhankar said he came to address the House twice, and it was a blackout every time. He said the Speaker thinks he has a licence to talk anything about the Governor.

    Team Newsable
    West Bengal, First Published Jan 25, 2022, 6:05 PM IST
    Governor Jagdeep Dhankar lauched a war of words againdt West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government on Tuesday after lashing out at them for blacking out his addresses twice to the House and ignoring his letters. 

    Dhankar said he came to address the House twice, and it was a blackout every time. He said the Speaker thinks he has a licence to talk anything about the Governor. He questioned, Has the Speaker become a law himself? This is not tolerable. The Speaker should not henceforth blackout the Governor's address. If he does it, he will face the music. Dhankhar further added that the Speaker could not be allowed to be a law himself. He thinks he is above the Governor. Who is the Constitutional head? I hope good sense prevails. 

    Dhankar was speaking to reporters after visiting the Assembly to pay floral tribute to Bhimrao Ambedkar on National Voter's Day.    

    Banerjee standing near Dhankhar while he commented, said, Dhnakhar slamming was unwanted. The Governor said he would pay the floral tributes. But the press conference was a shocker. She was stunned when the Governor said the critical statements on issues related to the Assembly. As per Banerjee, the comments were highly discourteous. 

    Also Read: Declare Netaji's birthday as a national holiday: Mamata Banerjee's appeal to PM Modi

    Since the beginning, the Governor has been in the news for his bitter relationship with the TMC government. The state government has accused Dhankhar of stalling bills. 

    Dhankhar said the accusations are all false. There is no pending file with him. He raised the questions (and has sent the file back to the state government). He said he had not received any response from the government. Unless they don't answer the asked questions, they'll have a tough time. Before invoking his power, he wishes to have every answer in advance. 

    Banerjee claimed multiple bills are pending with Dhankhar; he refused to sign them. She said he wants exact words to be included in the bills without which he wouldn't sign them. The bills are getting delayed because of him. We have worked with many governors; he is not the only one. We shared cordial relations with them; no governor had made such comments. I am perplexed about to whom he was referring?

    Also Read: R-Day parade: Rajnath Singh responds to letters written by WB, TN CMs on rejection of tableaux

    Meanwhile, Dhankar lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the bureaucrats, alleging they won't write him back. He added that the CM has not responded to any of his letters from the last two years, which he sought a brief on. He said the bureaucracy should be held accountable for such actions. Dhankhar questioned the bureaucrats, 'Are they to follow the diktats of an individual?'

    Saugata Roy, a TMC lawmaker, hit back, saying Dhankhar has no self-respect. She told the Governor sent her messages against the CM. He continues to make absurd statements. He is disrespecting the elected government and the CM of the state. He defies the Constitution, and he is the only Governor to do this. 

    Sukanta Majumdar, leader of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, stated that they have been saying for a long time that there is no democracy in West Bengal, 'The Governor has just stated this again.'

