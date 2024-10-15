BEML gets contract to make India's first high-speed train running at 280 kmph

BEML has been awarded the contract to manufacture India's first indigenously built high-speed train, which will operate at speeds of up to 280 km/h, marking a significant step towards India's high-speed rail ambitions.

Bengaluru: India's ambition for high-speed rail connectivity is taking a significant step forward as reports confirm that the country's first indigenously built high-speed train is nearing completion. The Integral Coach Factory in Chennai has awarded BEML the contract to design, manufacture, and commission two high-speed trains, each consisting of eight coaches.

These fully air-conditioned trains will feature a chair car configuration and are designed to reach testing speeds of up to 280 km/h, ensuring a comfortable travel experience. The estimated cost for each coach is Rs 27.86 crore, resulting in a total project cost of Rs 866.87 crore. BEML's coach factory will handle the manufacturing process, with deliveries expected by the end of 2026.

"This project marks a significant milestone in India's high-speed rail journey and will see the first indigenously designed and manufactured trainsets with a test speed of 280 kmph. The trainsets will be built at BEML's Bengaluru rail coach complex and are scheduled for delivery by the end of 2026," BEML said in a press release.

In addition to this high-speed train project, BEML is also responsible for manufacturing the first ten Vande Bharat sleeper trains, with the initial unit already delivered to the Integral Coach Factory. Meanwhile, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is advancing the construction of India's first bullet train project.

