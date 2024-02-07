Behind bars on anniversary: Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's wife shares heartfelt message

Hemant Soren faced allegations related to an illegal land ownership change racket orchestrated by mafia elements in Jharkhand. He vehemently denied the charges, accusing the BJP of exploiting central probe agencies to destabilize the democratically elected government.

Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana, on their 18th wedding anniversary, shared a heartfelt note expressing hope for the former Jharkhand Chief Minister's swift return. Currently in jail over money laundering charges, Hemant Soren's absence didn't dampen the anniversary spirit for Kalpana, who believes he will overcome the alleged conspiracy and reunite with their family.

Taking to X, she highlighted Hemant Soren's steadfastness in protecting Jharkhand's identity and standing against the alleged conspiracy. Despite the challenges, Kalpana emphasized her belief that he will triumph over the situation and return home.

"I am the life-partner of a brave Jharkhand warrior. I won't be emotional today. Like Hemant ji, I will smile in difficult circumstances and become his strength," she added.

Before his arrest, Hemant Soren resigned as Chief Minister, paving the way for his close aide and senior JMM leader Champai Soren to take over. The new government comfortably passed the floor test on Monday.

While there was initial speculation that Hemant Soren might pass the leadership to his wife Kalpana, internal resistance within the party, including the Soren family, led to the selection of Champai Soren as the JMM legislative party leader. The idea of appointing Kalpana, who lacks political experience, faced opposition, with MLA and Hemant Soren's sister-in-law, Sita Soren, questioning the move.