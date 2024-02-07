Cold wave hits Delhi, Punjab; Thunderstorms, rainfall expected in these 8 states

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a low of 7 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the season's average. Strong surface winds with a speed of 20-30 kmph are expected in Delhi for the next two days.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted overall weather stability across India for the next five days, with no significant changes expected. However, a resurgence of the cold wave has been reported in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi following a brief respite from rainfall.

On Wednesday (February 7), IMD has predicted moderate rainfall or snowfall in Arunachal Pradesh, accompanied by rainfall in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura. Additionally, rainfall is forecasted over West Bengal and Jharkhand on the same day.

Thunderstorms are expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland on February 7.

Between February 9 and 11, under the influence of a trough over India, north India is likely to witness increased rainfall activity.

Plains of Northwest India are expected to experience strong surface winds ranging from 15-25 kmph over the next three days.

Cold wave conditions are predicted in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on February 7.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a low of 7 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the season's average. Strong surface winds with a speed of 20-30 kmph are expected in Delhi for the next two days.

