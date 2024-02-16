Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Barabanki horror: Man decapitates wife over alleged affair; video of him roaming with severed head goes viral

    A horrifying video of the incident shows the accused walking on the village road with the severed head of his wife. He can be seen walking with no fear, while others around can be seen terrified by the gruesome scene.

    A shocking incident took place in the village of Basara in the Fatehpur Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki when a man allegedly killed his wife, suspecting her of having illicit relations. The assailant scared the town on Friday by slitting his wife's neck with a sickle and then running away. When the culprit was discovered wandering down the street with his head severed, the police quickly took him into custody.

    The accused is shown strolling down the village road with his wife's severed head in a graphic video of the crime. While some in the vicinity appear to be frightened by the gory scene, he appears to be walking fearlessly.

    The accused, Anil Kanaujiya Rajgeer, is a laborer by trade and has been married for eight years to 27-year-old Vandana Kanaujiya, according to local sources. Vandana allegedly caused a fight when she was seen with another man at a wedding she just attended in Bhagauli.

    Reports suggest that Anil left for work at 8am and arrived home at 9.30am, carrying a sickle. When he got inside the house, he attacked his wife viciously and hurt her badly. He used the sickle to brutally chop off Vandana's neck in a matter of minutes. Anil then ran out of the home, cradling his wife's head and carrying the sickle. As he strolled along the village road, terrified people shut their doors. Anil was apprehended by the local police quite quickly, and he is being questioned at the moment.

    A similar incident happened on Wednesday in Patashpur in the East Midnapore district of West Bengal. A man killed his wife and then paraded about the village with her severed head. Witnesses said that the accused, Gautam Guchait, first chopped off the head of his wife Phoolrani Guchait using a cutlass fashioned in his own country before leaving his home with the murder weapon and the severed head.

