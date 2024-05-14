Lights, camera, arrest: Noida crew nabbed while shooting 'kidnapping' scene for reels

Ajit, Deepak, and Abhishek, the trio behind the viral video, were swiftly arrested by the Sector 20 police in Noida. Their arrest highlighted the extreme lengths some individuals willing to go to amass followers and likes in the online world.

A scene straight out of an action movie was witnessed on a bustling road in Noida as several commuters witnessed a man struggling in handcuffs and forcibly being pushed into a waiting car. However, what seemed like a real-life kidnapping incident soon turned out to be a staged stunt for social media content.

The incident, which first sparked panic and concern among onlookers, soon became the talk of the town as it surfaced that the entire ordeal was orchestrated by three young men in a bid to gain attention on social media platforms.

Ajit, Deepak, and Abhishek, the trio behind the viral video, were swiftly arrested by the Sector 20 police in Noida. Their arrest highlighted the extreme lengths some individuals willing to go to amass followers and likes in the online world.

Investigations revealed that the 'kidnapping' was planned as part of a reel intended to captivate audiences on social media. Locked with handcuffs, a car, and a camera, the trio chose Sector 18 with the sole purpose of filming a sensational stunt.

Expressing dismay over the reckless behavior of the youths, Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Manish Kumar Mishra condemned their actions, citing the disruption caused to public peace and the potential danger posed to their friend involved in the stunt.

Following their arrest, Ajit, Deepak, and Abhishek were released on bail with stern warnings against endangering themselves or others for the sake of social media validation.

