    BOLD photos: Kendall Jenner's latest bikini pics go viral; model poses for FWRD’s Summer 2024 campaign

    First Published May 14, 2024, 2:06 PM IST

    Kendall Jenner is modelling for this season’s newest styles in Fwrd’s summer 2024 edit. The luxury e-tailer named Jenner as their creative director in 2021. Here, see the FWRD summer 2024 campaign imagery photographed by Cameron Hammond.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Supermodel and TV star Kendall Jenner featured in the supermodel-curated FWRD summer 2024 edit campaign.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jenner founded her spirits brand, 818 Tequila, and has been the premium e-tailer's creative director since 2021.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Cameron Hammond's latest photos show the supermodel wearing patterned swimsuits, bold jewellery, simple tanks and T-shirts, and elegant shoes, among other items.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Many of Jenner's favourite labels appear in the edit, such as Khaite, Bottega Veneta, ERL, Jennifer Fisher, and others.

    article_image5

    Prices range from $70 (Rs 5846 +)  to $12,500 (1043992.50 +)  and are currently available for purchase online at fwrd.com.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kendal Jenner attended her 10th Met Gala last week, where she was dressed in a classic Givenchy gown from 1999.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The beaded gown, with a plunging neckline and elaborate beading, had only been worn once previously by actress Winona Ryder in a Flaunt magazine editorial. Alexander McQueen, Givenchy's creative director from 1996 to 2001, created Jenner's gown.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Since joining Fwrd, Jenner has curated multiple seasonal edits for the website and acted as a brand ambassador at pop-ups in Los Angeles, Aspen, and Palm Springs.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    “I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business." 

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She added, "As Fwrd’s creative director, I am excited to help curate the site’s offering with emerging designers and brands,” Jenner said in a 2021 press release.

