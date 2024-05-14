Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Jackie Shroff files lawsuit in Delhi HC to protect personality rights over misusing his name 'Bidhu' and voice

    According to Bar and Bench, Jackie Shroff filed a lawsuit against different organizations without his authorization, using his name, photos, voice, and nickname, 'Bhidu'.

    Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has petitioned the Delhi High Court to safeguard his identity and personality, as well as to prohibit anyone from using his moniker 'Bhidu' without permission. According to Bar and Bench, Jackie filed a lawsuit against different organizations without his authorization, using his name, photos, voice, and nickname, 'Bhidu'. The matter has been scheduled for hearing tomorrow, May 14 and the court will consider issuing an interim order depending on tomorrow's hearing.

    The Bar and Bench's statement

    The Bar and Bench posted on X, "His counsels further told the court that in some cases, offensive memes have been created using his photos and that his voice has been utilized for similar purposes. The Court was informed that in some circumstances, pornographic content is being made under Shroff's persona. The Court issued a summons to Shroff's suit today and stated that the matter will be heard on the temporary injunction application tomorrow."

    What is personality rights?

    Personality rights, also known as the right of publicity, refer to the legal right of individuals to control the commercial use of their name, image, likeness, or other aspects of their identity. These rights protect individuals from unauthorized use of their identity for commercial purposes, such as advertising, merchandising, or endorsements, without their consent.

