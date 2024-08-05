Bangladesh unrest: Sheikh Hasina arrives in Tripura's Agartala after resigning as PM, claim reports (WATCH)

After fleeing the country, Sheikh Hasina reportedly landed in Agartala in Tripura who resigned as Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Monday (Aug 5).

Agartala: Sheikh Hasina, who resigned as the Bangladesh Prime Minister on Monday (Aug 5) reportedly landed in Tripura's Agartala after fleeing the country. A purported video shows Hasina landing in a helicopter in Agartala.

The sudden exit of the prime minister comes on the heels of widespread unrest and fierce confrontations that have ravaged the country, resulting in a reported death toll of at least 300 people.

The protests, which started last month, were initially led by students demanding the removal of a contentious quota system for government jobs. However, they soon snowballed into a larger movement against Prime Minister Hasina's administration, with many calling for her to step down. The situation was further inflamed by Hasina's victory in a widely disputed election, which was boycotted by the opposition and marked her fourth consecutive term in power.

As the unrest deepens, Bangladesh's law minister described the situation as "very volatile," with uncertainty surrounding the next steps. In response, the country's Chief of Army Staff, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, is expected to address the nation later today, urging calm and patience amidst the crisis.

The protesters demand an end to the quota system, alleging it favors Awami League loyalists, and want a merit-based approach instead. But the government's heavy-handed attempts to quell the protests only fueled the unrest, resulting in a deadly toll of over 300 lives lost in the ensuing clashes.

Despite the curfew, a massive sea of protesters flooded the streets of the capital, eventually breaching the Prime Minister's palace. Footage showed jubilant crowds surging into the premier's official residence in Dhaka, triumphantly waving at the cameras as they claimed a symbolic victory.

