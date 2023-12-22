Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    From wide roads to revamped parks, welcome to the new Ayodhya

    The government's schemes, costing crores of rupees, aim to rejuvenate the city and position Ayodhya as an international Vedic hub. Changes include infrastructure enhancements, traffic relief, increased tourist influx, economic boost, upgraded city status, extended tourist attractions, and measures to maintain social harmony

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: From wide roads to revamped parks, welcome to the new Ayodhya
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 1:31 PM IST

    As Ayodhya prepares for the historic consecration of the new grand Ram Temple on January 22, 2024, significant changes and developments are reshaping the city's landscape. The government has initiated schemes costing crores of rupees to rejuvenate the city, presenting Ayodhya as an international Vedic city. Here are the key updates on Ayodhya's transformation:

    Explained: How Ayodhya has undergone transformational change

    Infrastructure Enhancements
    Infrastructure facilities have seen a substantial increase, providing relief from narrow streets and traffic jams. Road widening initiatives aim to improve traffic flow, even though some inconvenience is currently experienced due to ongoing construction.

    Tourist Influx and Economic Boost

    Since the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple, Ayodhya has witnessed a surge in tourist numbers. Daily laser shows at Hari Ki Pauri and free bhandara at various temples attract thousands of visitors, boosting the local economy. Local guides report a significant increase in earnings, reflecting the positive economic impact of the temple construction.

    City Status Upgrade

    Ayodhya has evolved from a small religious town to a fully-fledged district, achieving tehsil status. The construction of an international airport and a world-class railway station is underway to enhance connectivity.

    Extended Tourist Attractions

    Ayodhya's tourist attractions have expanded beyond traditional sites like Hanumangarhi and Kanak Bhawan. The city now offers river tourism, with plans to develop 150 religious places along the 14 Kosi, 4 Kosi, and 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg. Renovation efforts aim to present Ayodhya as a modern and welcoming destination for visitors.

    Trade and Social Harmony

    Ayodhya, historically devoid of riots, looks to protect local traders from potential disruptions, fostering a favourable business environment. With the ongoing developments, the city aims to maintain social harmony and facilitate increased business activities.

    Visible Changes in Ayodhya

    * The city presents a vibrant and colourful appearance, following common building codes. Thirty-three parks have undergone rejuvenation.

    * Routes like Chaudah Kosi, Panch Kosi, and 84 Kosi Parikrama have been widened and beautified.

    * Renovation of religious places along the parikrama routes with improved civic facilities.

    * Six overbridges are under construction to alleviate traffic congestion.

    * A 134-kilometre sewer line is being laid for improved sanitation. Sewer water will be treated before discharge into the Saryu River.

    * A 200-bed hospital has been established.

    * Six permanent parking facilities are ready.

    * Major roads connecting Ram Janmabhoomi have undergone widening.

    As Ayodhya undergoes these transformations, residents and authorities anticipate a city that not only commemorates its historical and religious significance but also welcomes visitors with modern amenities and infrastructure. The developments aim to create a lasting legacy as the city prepares for the monumental occasion of the Ram Temple consecration.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2023, 1:31 PM IST
