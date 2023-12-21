Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Explained: How Ayodhya has undergone transformational change

    Ayodhya experienced a surge in tourism during the ongoing Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony, leading to economic transformations. The city's economic landscape expands with growing demand for various products, particularly in the hospitality and food industries.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

    Ayodhya, renowned for its cultural and historical significance, is witnessing a substantial influx of tourists, driven by the ongoing Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony. The heightened activity has presented both challenges and opportunities for locals catering to the surge in visitors.

    Small Business Resilience
    One local entrepreneur, Ashish, who runs a tea stall on Rampath, shared insights into the changing landscape. Despite facing initial difficulties due to the demolition of a part of his shop during the Ram Path widening, Ashish remains optimistic. With only 5 feet of the original 20 feet of shop space remaining, Ashish is hopeful about increased tourist footfall in the coming days.

    Huge Demand for Ram Temple Models

    While the physical construction of the Ram temple progresses in Ayodhya, the demand for its model has transcended national borders. Local shopkeepers, like Vijay in the Ramkot area, are reporting significant demand for wooden Ram temple models. These models, available in various sizes, are not only sold in local shops but are also gaining traction online. The highest demand is observed for models in 8 and 10-inch sizes, along with other related items such as Ram Darbar, Ram Nami pens, and diaries.

    Street Vendors Prosper

    As the number of devotees and tourists grows, the streets of Ayodhya witness an increase in individuals selling garlands, toys, flags, religious symbols, and make-up items. What was once limited to specific areas, like Shringaar Haat, is now expanding to various crowded places. Seema Kashyap, selling garlands on the roadside, reports daily sales ranging from Rs 1000 to 1200, reflecting the surge in demand.

    Rising Business in Ayodhya

    Ayodhya's economic landscape is evolving with the surge in visitors. Demand for Dona-pattal, earthen utensils, and bottled water has spiked. Local establishments and shops are expanding their capacities, leading to increased employment opportunities. The food industry, once subdued, is experiencing a revival with the influx of tourists during events like the Deepotsav program and the ongoing Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony.

    Growing Hospitality Sector

    In anticipation of the rising tourist numbers, the hospitality sector in Ayodhya is witnessing a boost. Tourism officer RP Yadav notes that proposals for 50 hotels were received during the groundbreaking ceremony, including well-known groups like Radisson and Clarke. The increase in hotels and restaurants not only caters to the rising tourist population but also generates employment opportunities for the locals.

    As Ayodhya undergoes transformational changes with the construction of the Ram temple, the city is emerging as a vibrant hub for tourism and economic activities. The locals are adapting to the evolving landscape, finding opportunities in the midst of increased cultural and religious significance.

